Walmart makes Shop with a Hero happen this year!

Gary Elders, Store Manager of the Cape Walmart Supercenter, was determined to meet the challenge of having the Shop with a Hero event in the store for needy kids this year. "The funds of over $9,000 was raised so we just had to figure out how to make the shopping safe for everyone," he said. With input from the event coordinator Valerie Wondrick, they planned to stretch the one day event to four days with approximately 20 children per morning. The local heroes of law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and first responders including State Highway Patrol officers lined up six feet apart each beside a sanitized shopping cart ready to take a child shopping as they entered the store. Most parents waited in their cars until called by a store associate to come in and re-unite with their child or children. "Every participant was required to wear a mask," emphasized Wondrick. Each child was given $100 and free meal coupons donated by Burger King (Drury Restaurants) and Arby's. "Raising the funds also took a new path," Wondrick said. "We had participants such as Becky Riney of Signature HomeStyles and Beverly Johnson Delph, area Mary Kay Sales Director who did online charity drives for us." Other funds were provided by the Cape Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market's Walmart Foundation grants, Cape County Ambulance Service, Cape Evening Optimist Club, Scott City Police and Fire Departments, and Walmart associates. "It was a challenge which we met but hopefully next year we'll be back to normal," Elders added.