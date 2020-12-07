Remembering Pearl Harbor and those who fought for freedom

Editorial

Today marks 79 years since 2,390 American service members and civilians were killed and 1,143 were wounded during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

On this day, we pause in memory and honor of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Let it not just be an event in our countrys history, but a date which will live in infamy, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pronounced in the first line of his speech to Congress asking for a declaration of war.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep those participating in the observances safe, a special ceremony of remembrance will take place virtually this year. You can, however, watch it livestreamed on the Pearl Harbor National Memorials Facebook page and at www.pearlharborevents.com.

Take a moment today to reflect in remembrance and thanksgiving of those who fought for our freedom on that day in 1941, and of those who fight for it today. Thank you for your service.