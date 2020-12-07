Remembering Pearl Harbor and those who fought for freedom

-
Column (12/7/20)Conspiracy theory that could hand Joe Biden the SenateThere is no evidence that Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are secretly working for the Democratic National Committee, but no one has definitively disproved it, either. Thats the kind of conspiratorial reasoning that the Wood-Powell duo, with their deep...
Column (12/5/20)Lanie Black represented the best of politics and accomplished the impossibleIn 1998, Lanie Black did the impossible in Mississippi County. He won the contest for state representative as a Republican the first to do so since Reconstruction. The four-term legislator, farmer and Navy veteran died recently. He was 73.
Column (12/5/20)Historic significance of Georgia Senate contestsThere is no word more overused in political life than "historic." But considering the runoff races for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, "historic" is the right word. There is little of what we once thought of as middle ground remaining in the...
Editorial (12/4/20)Area fall sports teams shine at state levelWith schools shut down and activities canceled last spring, some questioned whether fall sports would begin in August. Thankfully, schools opened and sports were played with proper precuations in place. It's been a welcome bit of normalcy in a year...
Column (12/4/20)Speaking up for voiceless victims of COVID-19 pandemicAmericans are well versed in the consequences for physical health from COVID-19. Newspapers brim daily with scary headlines alarming us of any risk that it might pose, no matter how minor or remote. But there are other nasty and less often discussed...
Editorial (12/2/20)Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking supportThe Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs will operate a little differently from previous years this Christmas, but the need for support is still great more so this year with the challenges of COVID-19. Toybox is collecting toy donations...
Column (12/1/20)Don't let coronavirus kill your ChristmasI'm torn this year. I've never been much of a Christmas decorator post-childhood, and everybody knows I rail against those Hallmark snow movies, as I call them. Last year, what with the new house and all, I did my thang, and put up not one, but two...
Column (12/1/20)The day I watched Diego Maradona playIf you love soccer, you know Diego Maradona as one of the all-time greats. The day I watched him play was June 8, 1990, in Milan, Italy, the opening match of the once-every-four-years World Cup, with Argentina defending its crown. When that day...
Column (11/30/20)GOP future depends on more black, brown votersBig questions remain about what exactly happened in the 2020 election. Ive been looking over history, compiled on the Statista website, of total votes cast in presidential elections compared with the number of eligible voters. 2020 seems very,...
Column (11/28/20)Swan Commentary: Congress is running out of time to support frontline doctorsAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge, our doctors are working tirelessly to ensure patients have the best possible chance of surviving this deadly virus. Unfortunately, the federal government is planning to move forward with policy that would have...
Column (11/28/20)Democrats want unity only on their termsMany Trump haters have been lying all along about President Donald Trump, what he stands for, what his record has been and who his supporters are. Now they tell us they want unity. What Trump wants -- and want his supporters want -- is for America...
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
Remembering Pearl Harbor and those who fought for freedom
Today marks 79 years since 2,390 American service members and civilians were killed and 1,143 were wounded during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
On this day, we pause in memory and honor of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Let it not just be an event in our countrys history, but a date which will live in infamy, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pronounced in the first line of his speech to Congress asking for a declaration of war.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep those participating in the observances safe, a special ceremony of remembrance will take place virtually this year. You can, however, watch it livestreamed on the Pearl Harbor National Memorials Facebook page and at www.pearlharborevents.com.
Take a moment today to reflect in remembrance and thanksgiving of those who fought for our freedom on that day in 1941, and of those who fight for it today. Thank you for your service.
