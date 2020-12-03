Prayer 12-3-20

More to explore
Gender-based violence prominent in Missouri, especially during coronavirus pandemicMissouri was the second-worst state per capita in the United States with regards to women being murdered by men, according to a report written by the Violence Policy Center. In the report, which uses data from 2018, 73 women were murdered by men in...
Wallingford supports brief delay in passing coronavirus liability protection billState Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the...
Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chaseA suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of...
Oak Ridge Schools have new face-covering orderThe Oak Ridge School District in northwestern Cape Girardeau County implemented a mask mandate Monday and will continue the policy for students in the second through 12th grade until further notice. The mandate is in effect only during the normal...
Eight virus-related deaths reportedEight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County reported about 100 new cases of the disease Wednesday, but attributed no additional deaths to it. The county's testing positivity rate rose to...
Impressionist exhibition opens Friday at River Campus"Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations" opens Friday in Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Ganz uses common household items to create animal forms with a sense of movement and self-awareness. She manipulates and assembles...
Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash TuesdayA Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the...
Missouri senators advance $1.2B virus aid package1COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature resumed work Tuesday after a special session had been delayed because several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus. Senators were scheduled to begin work mid-November. The Senate leader pushed off...
Cape County Court working to reduce jail population despite suspending jury trials through February1The Cape Girardeau County Court enacted an administrative order Monday extending its suspension of jury trials through Feb. 26 because of increased COVID-19 activity in the area. The extension leaves the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center over...
Hahs to seek reelection as mayor; highlights areas of emphasis3Dwain Hahs has decided to seek a fourth two-year term in office in 2021 as mayor of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat. Hahs, who succeeded long-tenured mayoral incumbent Barbara Lohr in 2015, informed the city's Board of Aldermen of his...
Planning continues for hoped-for Jackson bridges4Surveying work has begun on a possible Mary Street Bridge project in Jackson as officials investigate options to bring to the city's Board of Aldermen with an eye toward building a two-way span over Hubble Creek in 2022. According to previous...
Cape parks department cancels Thursday dance because of coronavirus1The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has canceled Thursday's planned Community Dance and Social scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Building. "Out of concern for the health of our senior population, we regretfully must cancel (the...
One City, Old Town Cape promoting local vendors with holiday events SaturdayOne City and Old Town Cape will be hosting their own separate holiday shopping events this weekend at One City and outside The Indie House in Cape Girardeau, respectively, to promote local businesses. ...
Reimagining generosity in the COVID era on Giving TuesdayCount the United Way of Southeast Missouri among those fundraising organizations putting more priority this year on Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic effort following the Thanksgiving holiday. The pandemic has forced the change in emphasis, local...
Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'2In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what...
Scott County crash claims life of Notre Dame junior11A Notre Dame Regional High School junior was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday. Abigail Jansen, 17, of Kelso, Missouri, was the sole occupant of a 2010 Toyota Camry that went off the side of the road and struck a tree ...
More students to return to classrooms in Cape public schools3The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January. Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually. Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second...
Coronavirus cases, deaths continue moving upward in area1COVID-19-related deaths in Cape Girardeau County have risen to 70. New virus cases grew 190 since Friday, pushing the countys total number of virus cases to 5,727, while 4,263 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Monday, there...
Cape PD seeking assistance in locating drug trafficking suspectThe Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 40-year-old Thomas Jordan. Police issued a warrant on Jordan for felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. His bond is currently...
Local News 11/30/20Missouri November firearms deer harvest smallest in six years, MDC reports2According to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014. Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020...
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape17Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area28Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
Cape couple helps customers 'keep' time1Sean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...
Most read 11/25/20Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills5Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow. The countys tax bills typically...
Most read 11/25/20When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau15While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Lauries antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape...
Most read 11/24/20Thankful People: Graham beats coronavirus with lots of helpIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, intubation was often a precursor to death. Patients sick enough to require help breathing usually didn't live. Dr. Keith Graham of Cape Girardeau was one of those patients. The pulmonary/critical...