Poor road work in Cape

Column (11/28/20)Congress is running out of time to support frontline doctorsAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge, our doctors are working tirelessly to ensure patients have the best possible chance of surviving this deadly virus. Unfortunately, the federal government is planning to move forward with policy that would have...
Column (11/28/20)Democrats want unity only on their termsMany Trump haters have been lying all along about President Donald Trump, what he stands for, what his record has been and who his supporters are. Now they tell us they want unity. What Trump wants -- and want his supporters want -- is for America...
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
Column (11/27/20)Giving thanks, maintaining perspective in a pandemicEvery Thanksgiving, we make a conscious effort to give thanks. This year, even in the midst of a pandemic, I'd encourage you to be genuinely grateful for everything you may take for granted. There is still so very much. Let's be thankful that we...
Column (11/27/20)The coming anti-COVID restriction backlashThe backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and culture eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic...
Column (11/25/20)Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessingsThere are struggles in the land, as there always are and will be, because humans are imperfect beings. But America remains a land of bounty, good in its spirit, founded on hope of a better future, with institutions built to last, and people free to...
Column (11/25/20)Trump faces critical choice about his political futureDonald Trump is nearing a crossroads. Those who allege that he has endangered the tradition of smooth presidential transitions by not conceding immediately after the media declared him the loser suffer amnesia. When Trump was elected in 2016, the...
Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacySen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
Christians in the Middle East need usArchbishop Bashar Warda is a man of hope, humility, courage and defiance. Christians will stay in the Middle East, like it or not, he says -- even if there is little or no room for them among Muslim leaders in the region. "Chilling" doesn't begin to...
Giving Tuesday plays important role -- especially in 2020Before an eager farewell to 2020, most of us would like to take control back of this year's unpredictable narrative. Is it possible to contend with our disruptive antagonist and win 2020 from its grip? Yes, I believe we can change 2020's story from...
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
Poor road work in Cape
If you live in Cape Girardeau you have most likely driven on West End Blvd. For years there had been a pretty bad dip/trouble spot at the intersection of Rockwood Drive across from Capaha Park. You may also know this spot from the famous "Riverboat House."
Recently street repairs were made to Rockwood Drive, and to my surprise the so-called dip/trouble spot was also being repaired. I anxiously awaited the concrete work to be finished thinking what a pleasure it would be to finally not drive over that chug hole anymore. The day arrived when the crew was finished with the work, barriers removed. I drove over the newly constructed spot and BAM! The dip was reinvented in the same place, with precise accuracy down to the culprit -- a man hole cover that must be a foot below road grade.
"Wow...just Wow," I yelled out loud. Who decided to leave an existing problem the same instead of fixing the problem when you had the chance? I'm no rocket scientist, but it seems they could have raised the pipe/man hole cover to road grade and then poured the concrete flush. Instead they beveled the surrounding area steeply down to the existing man hole cover and created a masterpiece of road construction. Brilliant. And when you drive over that and your vehicle makes a violent jolt, just remember this post and wonder how your city tax dollars are being spent on engineering marvels such as the "Riverboat House Dip."
WILLIAM CALDWELL, Cape Girardeau