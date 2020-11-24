Kudos to county clerk

-
Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessingsThere are struggles in the land, as there always are and will be, because humans are imperfect beings. But America remains a land of bounty, good in its spirit, founded on hope of a better future, with institutions built to last, and people free to...
Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacySen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
Christians in the Middle East need usArchbishop Bashar Warda is a man of hope, humility, courage and defiance. Christians will stay in the Middle East, like it or not, he says -- even if there is little or no room for them among Muslim leaders in the region. "Chilling" doesn't begin to...
Giving Tuesday plays important role -- especially in 2020Before an eager farewell to 2020, most of us would like to take control back of this year's unpredictable narrative. Is it possible to contend with our disruptive antagonist and win 2020 from its grip? Yes, I believe we can change 2020's story from...
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
Column (11/23/20)The censorious left is obliterating free speechA lot of things worry me about a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, but nothing troubles me more than that it will accommodate the lefts disturbing march toward selective suppression of free speech. Much of the war against this sacred liberty...
A veteran's Thanksgiving memory and a note of gratitudeThanksgiving 1970 will always be a day to remember for one Kelso man. A year earlier, Fred Welter, in his early 20s, was only five weeks into a military assignment in Vietnam. A fellow serviceman behind him stepped on a "booby trap" fatally killing...
Irony abounds as the left politicizes the coronavirusWhere has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in postelection headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors and perhaps...
Column (11/20/20)A federal court may have just turned Missouri into a hotbed for COVID-19 litigationFor years, the state of Missouri has been a preferred venue for civil litigators pursuing far-flung legal theories. Whether they're allowing "junk science" to be admitted as expert testimony or permitting "phantom" damages to provide windfall gains...
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
Kudos to county clerk
How extremely fortunate Cape Girardeau County is to have Kara Summers as our County Clerk. What an awesome responsibility she and her tremendous staff carry.
Kara's visible and measurable commitment to honesty, integrity, reliability, truth, timeliness and dependability are traits of character we need to emulate. Kara concentrates on solving a problem, not what the problem might produce. When "the world" was anguishing over the long lines that everyone knew were going to take place, Kara was quietly developing additional voting locations and training some 160 additional volunteers.
As "the world" was complaining bitterly how the postal departments would never be able to handle the massive number of mail-in ballots, Kara was quietly meeting with our local postal departments to explore how best to prevent the problem.
Polls opened at 6 a.m., closed at 7 p.m., and at 9:30 p.m. votes were counted and recorded. No long lines, no backup, no new votes discovered the next day. Proper planning prevented poor performance.
In case there was any doubt in your mind, I plan to run for President of the Kara Summers Fan Club.
DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau