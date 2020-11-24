Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessings
There are struggles in the land, as there always are and will be, because humans are imperfect beings. But America remains a land of bounty, good in its spirit, founded on hope of a better future, with institutions built to last, and people free to self-determine and help one another. We have much for which to be grateful.
For me, at the heart, is God's gift to us of a Son whose love and death forgave our sins. And then a wife and family -- and mother, father, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues and community -- who bring joys in ways uncountable. To those who have lost loved ones this year, or who have struggled with the angst of politics and pandemic, you are not alone. My heart goes out to you, and prayers are raised for your healing, your strength and your peace. I welcome your prayers, too.
Indeed, prayer is what Thanksgiving is about, starting with President George Washington, who declared our nation's first Thanksgiving in 1789 "to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor."
Washington proclaimed, may we "unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions ... to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed -- to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord -- To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and us -- and generally to grant unto all humanity such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best."
For the following 74 years, a day of Thanksgiving was managed individually by the states, with prayers and proclamations from presidents, until President Abraham Lincoln standardized a national holiday throughout the land. In 1863, in the midst of a civil war, he celebrated a long list of blessings with praise to "Almighty God."
Lincoln closed his proclamation: "No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy. It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People.
"I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.
"And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence ... commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union."
This week as Americans we celebrate Thanksgiving again. Many of our prayers remain the same: for providence, wisdom, gratitude, protection, mercy, peace, harmony, tranquility and union. And that is good, because a people that prays together -- in their own ways -- for such vital things is stronger because of it.
You are not alone. We are not alone. And this nation is not alone. Thank you God for your many blessings.
Jon K. Rust publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vital (11/19/20)
- As COVID-19 cases explode, a plea from Cape Girardeau hospital execs (11/14/20)
- Taking a dog named 'Shark' to beach is a very bad idea (11/7/20)
- Some big misses on Election Day -- and a note of grace (11/5/20)
- Do you love the movies? Then don't miss the new series at La Croix! (10/29/20)
- Balance on the river's edge (10/24/20)
- What we don't know about the election (10/22/20)
Comments
-
Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacySen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
-
-
Christians in the Middle East need usArchbishop Bashar Warda is a man of hope, humility, courage and defiance. Christians will stay in the Middle East, like it or not, he says -- even if there is little or no room for them among Muslim leaders in the region. "Chilling" doesn't begin to...
-
-
-
Giving Tuesday plays important role -- especially in 2020Before an eager farewell to 2020, most of us would like to take control back of this year's unpredictable narrative. Is it possible to contend with our disruptive antagonist and win 2020 from its grip? Yes, I believe we can change 2020's story from...
-
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
-
Column (11/23/20)The censorious left is obliterating free speechA lot of things worry me about a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, but nothing troubles me more than that it will accommodate the lefts disturbing march toward selective suppression of free speech. Much of the war against this sacred liberty...
-
A veteran's Thanksgiving memory and a note of gratitudeThanksgiving 1970 will always be a day to remember for one Kelso man. A year earlier, Fred Welter, in his early 20s, was only five weeks into a military assignment in Vietnam. A fellow serviceman behind him stepped on a "booby trap" fatally killing...
-
-
Irony abounds as the left politicizes the coronavirusWhere has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in postelection headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors and perhaps...
-
-
-
Column (11/20/20)A federal court may have just turned Missouri into a hotbed for COVID-19 litigationFor years, the state of Missouri has been a preferred venue for civil litigators pursuing far-flung legal theories. Whether they're allowing "junk science" to be admitted as expert testimony or permitting "phantom" damages to provide windfall gains...
-
Column (11/20/20)Election day post-mortem: Voters eschew extremismContrary to most predictions, Election Day brought no blue wave. While former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, it looks like the Republicans will keep the Senate. Even more surprisingly, the Democrats appear to be on the verge of losing...
-
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
-
-
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
-
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
-
-
-
-
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
-
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
-
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
-
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.