Bravo to county health center

Letter to the Editor

I want to thank the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center for providing the opportunity to get flu immunizations in a drive-through setting.

My daughter and I received our immunizations in less than 15 minutes, and the service was outstanding. The nurses and administrative staff were friendly and efficient; they are great ambassadors for the Department of Health.

I will continue to take advantage of this service and highly recommend it to anyone else who has a similar need.

Shirley StolL, Cape Girardeau