SHOP LOCAL: 12 Days of Christmas with Busch Pet Products

Busch Pet Products is at it again this holiday season, kicking off their 12 Days of Christmas specials on December 8! Take advantage of these amazing in-store offers:

Tuesday, December 8:BOGO candles (equal or lesser value)

Wednesday, December 9: 30% OFF all Christmas collars, bandanas, bowties, sweaters, and other wearables

Thursday, December 10: Buy a bag of Pure Vita dog or cat food, get Primal 2# toppers FREE

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Friday, December 11: Buy any cat toy, get a special Christmas cat toy FREE

Saturday, December 12: Progressive Bath Package: buy Package A, get one additional bath FREE; buy Package C, get THREE additional baths FREE!

Sunday, December 13: 25% OFF all Gold Paw pullovers and onesies

Monday, December 14: 25% OFF all Meowijuaana cat products

Tuesday, December 15: 50% OFF all Northwest Naturals freeze-dried dog & cat treats

Wednesday, December 16: 25% OFF all dog and cat bedding, including Molly Mutt & Campbell Mattresses

Thursday, December 17: BOGO Fromm Crunchy O Treats

Friday, December 18: 30% OFF all pet lover gifts, including all human apparel, coffee mugs, and household items

Saturday, December 19: 30% OFF all Christmas dog and cat toys

Looking for more deals? Busch Pet Products has specials all season long! Check out their Facebook & Instagram or stop-in to the store to talk with the highly trained staff  theyll be sure you get your furry family members and pet-lovers checked off your list with the purr-fect gift!