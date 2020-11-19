*Menu
Catholic Principals Day at Guardian Angel School

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, November 19, 2020
The sign in front of Guardian Angel School alerted parents and students that it was Catholic Principals Day on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Thursday, November 19 was set to be the day to celebrate Catholic principals. At Guardian Angel School in Oran, everyone was ready to surprise Mrs. Katrina Kluesner at that perfect moment. The students and teachers had put together a Spiritual Bouquet for Mrs. Kluesner. On each flower was printed the children's names from that class. A card was created to give to her that showed that each class will say a different prayer for her throughout the day. After all, everyone needs prayers and appreciates any prayers bestowed upon them.

Shortly after Mrs. Kluesner had led the prayers, the Pledge of Allegiance, and did the announcements that morning, the students and teachers all came out in the hallway to wish her Happy Catholic Principals Day. The spiritual bouquet was presented to her by fifth graders, Rylie Priggel & Adisyn Seabaugh. Father Joseph Kelly came over after Mass and said a special blessing over Mrs. Kluesner. She was also presented a Christmas ornament that had "World's Best Boss" on it. On the marquee we put up "Happy Catholic Principals Day We Love You Mrs. Kluesner". We hope she had a very nice day and that all the prayers will be a blessing to her.

Fifth graders, Rylie Priggel & Adisyn Seabaugh, present Mrs. Katrina Kluesner with a spiritual bouquet and card from the entire student body and teachers for Catholic Principals Day on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The students and teachers were lined up and down the hall for the presentation.
Mrs. Katrina Kluesner holds her gifts from Catholic Principals Day that were given to her by the students and staff. It was a spiritual bouquet of prayers being said by them throughout the day on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Father Joseph Kelly gave a special blessing to Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, principal of Guardian Angel Catholic School, on Catholic Principals Day which occurred on Thursday, November 19 this year.
A close up picture of the gifts presented to Mrs. Katrina Kluesner on Catholic Principals Day which occurred Thursday, November 19, 2020.

