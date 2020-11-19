Catholic Principals Day at Guardian Angel School

-
Cape Council sets process to replace city manager2Robbie Guard does not mince words about the job he and his colleagues on the Cape Girardeau City Council have in the next few months. Choosing a new city manager is the most important thing this council ever does, said Guard, Fourth Ward...
Vargas in quarantine after coronavirus contact; will miss Saturday commencements4Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas confirmed late Thursday afternoon he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Vargas, Southeast president since 2015, said in a...
New interstate bridge opening at Center JunctionThe new southbound bridge on Interstate 55 over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will open to one lane of traffic as early as today, weather permitting. The bridge is a major component of the $17.4 million diverging diamond interchange construction...
Bollinger Mill to be featured on USPS stamp2A Cape Girardeau County landmark has been chosen to represent the state on a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating Missouri statehood. The Postal Service unveiled several 2021 stamps this week, and among them is a stamp marking Missouri becoming...
County approves employee medical reimbursementsCape Girardeau County will reimburse eligible county employees up to $500 to cover qualified 2020 medical expenses. The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to make reimbursements available out of the countys health care fund. This is...
DAISY Foundation honors Cape VA nurseKelly Birk, a nurse with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Centers Cape Girardeau clinic, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundations mission to recognize nursing care. Birk was...
SEMO students win awards at Truman State University Film FestivalSoutheast Missouri State University student directors Randi Sargent and Jasmine Jones won a total of three awards at this years Truman State University Film Festival. Sargents film The Alibi won the award for best editing and the peoples...
'The New Normal' brings COVID-19 struggles to the stageThe cast and crew of The New Normal decided to embrace COVID-19 in their production, instead of letting it take away from the performance. According to Kitt Lavoie, assistant professor of theater, acting and directing, and director of The New...
Cairo bridge to close for repairsRepair work will close the U.S. 60/62 bridge at Cairo, Illinois, beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The bridge will remain closed throughout the duration of work, which will include pier repairs and...
Parson says 'no way' to state mask mandate13This story is updated, Gov. Mike Parson, fresh off his decisive election victory Nov. 3, was in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to view the new Patriot Medical Devices facility and to repeat his philosophy of personal responsibility for dealing with...
Thankful People: Jones sees silver lining in coronavirus era3This year started in promising fashion for Colby Jones. Owner of Farrar Out Farms near Frohna, Missouri, Jones raises cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and turkeys. He has the beef, pork and lamb prepared for sale at a meat processor. He with help...
Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported9Area health officials reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with several hundred new cases of the virus. Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the countys 61st, 62nd and 63rd virus-related deaths...
Most read 11/19/20Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vital12We are in the third wave of COVID-19 in the country. In Cape Girardeau County, the positivity rate, which indicates number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests -- more than 25 percent -- is staggering. Now is the time to wear masks, cut...
New Orscheln store set to open in former Kmart location1The doors at the Orscheln Farm & Home store at 338 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau were locked for the final time at the close of business Wednesday. At 8 a.m. Thursday, Orscheln will open at its new location, Cape Girardeaus former Kmart building...
Cape, Jackson announce holiday trash collection schedulesIn observance of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, Cape Giraradeau and Jackson will close offices and alter trash and recycling pickup. All City of Cape Girardeau offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27. Next week, trash and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/19/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from July 2 and Nov. 16 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
SEMO gets ready to send students home until late January, as scheduled3This story is updated. A week from now, Southeast Missouri State University will be on Thanksgiving break, but unlike past years, the schools 8,929 undergraduate students will not return to campus to finish the fall semester. In fact, they wont...
Bow tied on 2020 election: Cape County clerk details final election results, process1The Tuesday deadline to report official results of the Nov. 3 election to the Missouri Secretary of State was met with time to spare by Cape Girardeau County election officials. The final numbers, compiled Nov. 9 by the countys verification board,...
Cape County medical director sees 'twinkling of light' in coronavirus tunnel2With the recent announcements two promising COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon, the medical director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says hes starting to see a twinkling of light at the end of the tunnel. But Dr. John Russell...
Tax bills in mail for Cape County; will look different this year1Cape Girardeau County residents will see tax bills in their mailboxes starting this week, according to County Collector Barbara Gholson, who said the invoices, and even the envelopes theyre mailed in, will look a little different this year. The...
Man shot in leg early Monday morningA Monday morning shooting left a Cape Girardeau man injured, police said. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man with a...
Most read 11/17/20Citing loitering, city to cut power to Cape's Boardman Pavilion19Cape Girardeaus Parks and Recreation Department is switching off the electricity to John Boardman Plaza in downtown, except when events are scheduled, city police announced. Sarah LaVenture, assistant director of Old Town Cape, told downtown...
Most read 11/17/20Cape County coronavirus cases top 4,50023COVID-19 cases topped 4,500 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the countys total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began hit 4,538, and 3,461 county residents have recovered...
Most read 11/16/20Health department medical director in tune with governor's guidelines for schools21Count Dr. John Russell as fully in accord with Gov. Mike Parsons revised advice to K-12 schools in Missouri. (Parsons) guidance is essentially the same as what weve been recommending since school started in August, said Russell, the medical...
As COVID-19 cases explode, a plea from Cape Girardeau hospital execs34COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in our area, and local hospital management and public health officials are deeply concerned. On one hand, there is no need to panic. But COVID is putting a strain on local staffing, particularly nurses, as hospitals...
Cape Central sophomore uses artistic skills to start business3Think back to your sophomore year of high school. What were you doing? Most of us were getting involved in extracurricular activities, finding our crowd and hanging out with friends, attending football games, homecomings and proms, while still...
Health officials encourage taking precautions as COVID cases spike in region11In a calm voice Friday, the director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center laid out in stark terms the most recent toll taken by COVID-19, backed up by the centers medical director and the leaders of the SoutheastHEALTH and Saint...
Catholic Principals Day at Guardian Angel School
Thursday, November 19 was set to be the day to celebrate Catholic principals. At Guardian Angel School in Oran, everyone was ready to surprise Mrs. Katrina Kluesner at that perfect moment. The students and teachers had put together a Spiritual Bouquet for Mrs. Kluesner. On each flower was printed the children's names from that class. A card was created to give to her that showed that each class will say a different prayer for her throughout the day. After all, everyone needs prayers and appreciates any prayers bestowed upon them.
Shortly after Mrs. Kluesner had led the prayers, the Pledge of Allegiance, and did the announcements that morning, the students and teachers all came out in the hallway to wish her Happy Catholic Principals Day. The spiritual bouquet was presented to her by fifth graders, Rylie Priggel & Adisyn Seabaugh. Father Joseph Kelly came over after Mass and said a special blessing over Mrs. Kluesner. She was also presented a Christmas ornament that had "World's Best Boss" on it. On the marquee we put up "Happy Catholic Principals Day We Love You Mrs. Kluesner". We hope she had a very nice day and that all the prayers will be a blessing to her.
