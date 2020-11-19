Voters rejected Trump, Dems

Letter to the Editor

Two big losers emerged from the recent election: President Trump and Democrats.

Despite claims of rigged elections and other falsehoods, the President clearly lost and the reasons are obvious. Failure to lead during a raging and deadly pandemic, four years of self-centered focus on his "ratings" as opposed to the public good, and volumes of falsehoods to promote his own cause. Given the lack of competency shown by this president, the 2020 election should have been a rout. But it wasn't. Why?

In recent times, Democrats have ignored math, and misjudged the mood of the people. They lavish African Americans (13% of the electorate) with money, press coverage, and promises, while ignoring whites (67%) and shamefully disregard Hispanics (18%). Democrats never accept that working class white and Hispanic voters by far outnumber Black voters. Just as in 2016, misguided notions like defunding police and reparations were lethal tails pinned to the Democratic donkey by themselves, with disastrous results in 2020. One is reminded of the cat that persistently tries to jump on the kitchen counter only to be swatted off repeatedly by an angry cook.

Trump and the Republicans professed to be pro-life while 250,000 souls perished due to presidential bungling. Democrats touted "Black lives matter" and tried to sell us on defunding the police while scores of small businesses were destroyed by rioting and many of our police assaulted. In this election, the American people wisely chose to reject incompetence and extremism on both sides.

WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson