Student Santas receives check from sponsor McDonalds

User-submitted story by Jennifer Icaza-Gast
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Jennifer Icaza-Gast, founder of Student Santas, receives a check from Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonalds.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast, founder of Student Santas, receives a check from Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonalds. McDonalds continues to be a top sponsor of Student Santas. To date Student Santas has helped nearly 25,000 children in and around Cape Girardeau. Student Santas helps children and their families for Christmas. For more information please write to Student Santas, PO Box 641, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Letters must be post marked by December 1 to be accepted. Please include a working phone number.

