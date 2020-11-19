SHOP LOCAL: Cape Public Schools Foundation

Support the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation and enjoy an elegant, safe evening out - at the Penguin Party!

The most current COVID-19 health protocols will be followed with limited seating available for the event. The night will feature a live band, a sit-down meal catered by The Southerner, and silent and live auctions that will offer touchless payment options to help keep you healthy.

Join your fellow supporters of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, donning black and white attire on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Drury Plaza and dance to the music of GenX.

The Foundation needs your help now more than ever to support the staff, students and families of Cape Girardeau Public Schools. From funding mobile food pantries and innovative teaching grants, to backing programs like Air Force JROTC and Tiger Lilies, your donations are vital to student success.

Tickets can be purchased online at foundation.capetigers.com, or by contacting Amy McDonald, Executive Director, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation at 573-651-0555 or foundation@capetigers.com.