SHOP LOCAL: Garbers Men's Wear

In August of 1960, Charlie Garber made a bold move and relocated his mens clothing store from Good Hope Street to a brand new retail center known as Town Plaza Shopping Center. Today, Garbers Mens Wear is the only remaining original tenant in the Town Plaza, and has remained a staple in Cape Girardeau for over 60 years as the leader in dressing both men and young men to look their best no matter what the occasion.

This holiday season, stop in to peruse our selection of Harris Tweed sport coats, Robert Stock Heritage shirts, and Tommy Bahama flipside quarter-zip shirts.

Ladies, we can dress your man from head to toe, from hats to shoes, jeans to suits, dress shirts to t-shirts, ties, and belts, and even beachwear, we have you covered whatever his style! Not only is there a gift for all the men on your list at Garbers, you may find a few items just for you!

Well also alter, gift wrap, and ship your purchase just as we always have, FREE.

Check us out at www.garbersmenswear.com, Facebook, Instagram and dont forget to #getyourgarbon!