Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is important

-
Column (11/19/20)Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vitalWe are in the third wave of COVID-19 in the country. In Cape Girardeau County, the positivity rate, which indicates number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests -- more than 25 percent -- is staggering. Now is the time to wear masks, cut...
-
Column (11/18/20)The failure of Black Lives MatterBlack Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden's line, "Build Back Better," and Donald Trump's "Keep America Great" or "Make America Great Again,...
-
Column (11/18/20)Biden's search for bipartisanship (and bloated budgets)As he claimed victory in the race for the White House, Joe Biden declared that now is "a time to heal." Like Republican Jack Kemp before his vice presidential debate with Al Gore in 1996, Biden added: "Stop treating our opponents as our enemies....
-
-
'Judgmental' joins 'racist' as insult meant to silence"Judgmental" has joined "racist" as the ultimate attempt to silence people with differing perspectives. No one wants to be called either, of course, which is exactly what fuels the label-throwers to throw that insult around all willy-nilly. It...
-
Catholic beliefs, Catholic responsibilities"Are you celebrating?" The Uber driver's question took me a little off-guard. And then he may have gotten an earful from me. He was talking about the election. And my answer was "no." There is nothing to celebrate when New York City was boarded up...
-
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
-
Column (11/16/20)The completely insane Electoral College strategyWhy limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump's challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect,...
-
-
Column (11/14/20)As COVID-19 cases explode, a plea from Cape Girardeau hospital execsCOVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in our area, and local hospital management and public health officials are deeply concerned. On one hand, there is no need to panic. But COVID is putting a strain on local staffing, particularly nurses, as hospitals...
-
-
-
Column (11/14/20)Will Trump ride off into the sunset?I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a "tragic hero." Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and...
-
-
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
-
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
-
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
-
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
-
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Daylight saving time ends this weekendDon't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we revert back to standard time until the spring. The U.S. has observed daylight saving since March 1918. It has historically been about...
-
-
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
-
-
-
-
Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is important
Several area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet.
This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason Ladner and Lt. Zack Dillard, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office; K-9 patrolman Johnny Spencer and detective Cpl. Darrin Sides, Cape Girardeau Police Department; Cpl. Perry Hazelwood, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Capt. Kenneth Gullett, Southeast Missouri State University Police.
The keynote speaker was former U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr.
Law enforcement has never been an easy job. But the profession has become even more challenging in 2020 with riots, racial unrest and a pandemic. Even in Southeast Missouri where law enforcement officials are largely respected and appreciated, the national rhetoric wears on the men and women who wear the badge. Cape Girardeau Police chief Wes Blair recently talked about several of his officers who resigned, three who left law enforcement entirely. The stress on the officers and their families is significant.
We're thankful the Optimists helped recognize these individuals for their service. Our community is a better place because of these individuals and their many colleagues. To all those in law enforcement, thank you for your service.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.