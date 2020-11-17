S. M. WILSON APPOINTS MAGGIE FARRELL AS DIVERSITY & HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER

St. Louis, Mo., November 17, 2020  S. M. Wilson & Co. has appointed Maggie Farrell as Diversity & Human Resources Manager.

Farrell is committed to initiatives surrounding diversity in the construction industry and actively participates in coaching, training, mentoring, networking and career development. Since joining S. M. Wilson in 2018, she has been an integral part of the firms diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, sitting on the Companys Employee Engagement Committee, Collegiate Development Committee and #SMWill, the firms charitable giving organization.

Farrell has a background in social services, having previously worked for an HIV prevention and care not-for-profit as well as Epworth Children and Family Services. She also holds a B.S. and Masters in Social Work from Saint Louis University.

S. M. Wilson President Amy Berg says, Farrells background in social work and human resources brings a unique perspective on people, relationships and community engagement.

S. M. Wilson has a strong record of maximizing diversity involvement on projects, having established subcontractor relationships to achieve participation at the business and boots on the ground level.

Berg says, Farrell is the perfect person to take on this role as we continue to develop our diversity efforts, both internally and externally. Her philanthropic experience and longstanding involvement in community organizations provide her unique qualifications that will help her succeed in this role.

This position is a champion of the companys culture aligning employees with the companys core purpose and values. Farrell will be responsible for leading the companys diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, establishing company policy and forming a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She will also manage S. M. Wilsons onboarding, training and mentoring programs. She will work with the subcontractors and accrediting agencies to achieve M/WBE diversity goals, monitor workforce inclusion hours and to implement the community engagement plan.

Farrell is actively involved in the community serving as AGCMO HR Forum Chair, an Alive and Well Communities Steering Committee Member and a 2019 FOCUS St. Louis Emerging Leaders Fall Cohort participant. She has been involved with many nonprofits including Ready Readers, Epworth Children and Family Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Vivent Health and Oasis International. She has also committed to the AGC Culture of CARE and has her American Red Cross CPR/FA/AED Instructor Certification.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.