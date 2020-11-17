Cape County Commission approves bridge replacements

Members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission gave their consent during their meeting Monday to replacement of bridges on a pair of county roads.

The commissioners unanimously approved a motion by First District Commissioner Paul Koeper to replace a bridge on County Road 420 as well as one on County Road 436. Cost of the bridge work, which was not specified at the commission meeting, will be paid through a combination of county and state road and bridge construction funds.

In other business during the meeting Monday, the commissioners:

* Approved motions to renew the countys liability and employee health insurance policies.

* Approved the countys annual contribution to the county employee retirement fund.

* Approved the closure of county offices the day after Thanksgiving.

* Referred the countys proposed 2021 contract with Cape County Private Ambulance Service to the countys budget review process.

* Referred a request for proposals for playground equipment and rubber mulch surfacing to the County Parks Department for review.

* Approved a request to advertise for bids for newly-elected county officials surety bonds.

* Authorized emergency bridge repairs to the railing on a bridge along County Road 318 damaged in a recent traffic accident.

* And approved a request from Cape Girardeau Area Magnet for a payment of $5,006.30 to reimburse the Cape Girardeau County Club for the purchase of personal protective equipment and other expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment will be made from the countys Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

In addition, the commissioners approved the reappointments of Dr. David Croyle, Dr. Scott Brandhorst and Dr. Renee Patrick to the countys Mental Health Board.

