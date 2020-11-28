Today in History
Today is Saturday, Nov. 28, the 333rd day of 2020. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 28, 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
On this date:
In 1907, future movie producer Louis B. Mayer opened his first movie theater, in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
In 1922, Captain Cyril Turner of the Royal Air Force gave the first public skywriting exhibition, spelling out, "Hello USA. Call Vanderbilt 7200" over New York's Times Square; about 47,000 calls in less than three hours resulted.
In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.
In 1975, President Ford nominated Federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the U-S Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.
In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people aboard.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.
In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world's largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)
In 2012, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said his state would need nearly $37 billion to recover and rebuild from Superstorm Sandy and that the state would seek federal aid to cover most of the expenses.
In 2018, Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January.
Ten years ago: European Union nations meeting in Brussels agreed to give 67.5 billion euros ($89.4 billion) in bailout loans to Ireland to help it weather the cost of its massive banking crisis. WikiLeaks began disclosing over 250,000 private cables written by U.S. diplomats, divulging candid comments from world leaders and detailing occasional U.S. pressure tactics aimed at hot spots in Afghanistan, Iran and North Korea. Actor Leslie Nielsen died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at age 84. Samuel T. Cohen, the inventor of the neutron bomb, died in Los Angeles at age 89.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama kept up his holiday tradition of supporting small businesses, taking his daughters, Malia and Sasha, to a bookstore in Washington's Petworth neighborhood, where he bought nine books. Victor Mooney, a New Yorker who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean for AIDS awareness, arrived home in Brooklyn, ending a 21-month journey. Tyson Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision in Duesseldorf, Germany, to end the Ukrainian's nine-and-a-half-year reign as heavyweight champion and take his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles. Marjorie Lord, 97, the Broadway and film actor who became a TV star on the sitcom "Make Room for Daddy," died in Beverly Hills, California.
One year ago: President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced that the U.S. and the Taliban had been engaged in peace talks, and said he believed that the Taliban wanted a cease-fire. (The United States would sign a peace agreement with the Taliban in February 2020.) China reacted angrily to Trump's decision to sign two bills aimed at supporting human rights in China; Beijing summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest. Security and medical officials in Iraq said security forces had shot to death 40 anti-government protesters during 24 hours of spiraling violence in Baghdad and southern Iraq. Amid high winds that nearly grounded them, the balloons flew lower than usual at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Today's Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 91. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 84. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 83. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 80. Singer Randy Newman is 77. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 74. Movie director Joe Dante is 73. Former "Late Show" orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 71. Actor Ed Harris is 70. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 69. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 68. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 67. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 64. Actor Judd Nelson is 61. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 59. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 58. Actor Jane Sibbett is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart is 58. Actor Garcelle Beauvais is 54. Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 52. Actor Gina Tognoni is 47. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 45. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 44. Actor Aimee Garcia is 42. Rapper Chamillionaire is 41. Actor Daniel Henney is 41. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 37. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 37. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 36. R&B singer Trey Songz is 36. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 36. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 32. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 27.
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout areaArea health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
MDC: Deer census not needed within CapeRon Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/30/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Nov. 23 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
FISH Pantry weathers pandemic storm, reduced donationsHer story, though unusual, wasn't extraordinary. A single mother raising a teenage son. Another single mother with a teenage son comes to visit and asks to borrow her car to run errands. She never returned. Two mouths to feed were now three. Into...
With coronavirus raging, annual flu season begins17Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials have continuously tracked and posted COVID-19 data on social media throughout this ongoing pandemic, but that virus isn't the only health threat they are watching. With the influenza season still...
Cape couple helps customers 'keep' timeSean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...
Santa arrives Friday, but don't sit on his lap1Santa Claus arrives at West Park Mall Friday, but this year his visits with boys and girls on his "naughty" and "nice" lists will be "socially distanced" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Visits with Santa is such a time-honored tradition, and while...
Local News 11/26/20New book celebrates Cape native Gen. McKee's life2Capturing the essence of Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps, Jerry Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell tell the story of the Cape Girardeau native in their newly released book, "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee." McKee, who died...
Local News 11/26/20Veterans' Christmas stockings campaign underwayBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Veterans' organizations are encouraging individuals not to forget our military heroes this holiday season. With most veterans' homes not allowing visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas will be tough this year for...
Nine virus-related deaths reported12By Rick Fahr Southeast Missourian Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials. Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the countys 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began....
Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills4Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow. The countys tax bills typically...
When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau13While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Lauries antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape...
Gov. Parson announces launch of new coronavirus vaccine website for Missourians9JEFFERSON CITY, MO As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents....
'Tigers' the choice a century ago for Cape Central4It is difficult to imagine a school district sans a moniker, without a name to identify it beyond its location. For that reason, virtually every school, be it public, private or parochial, has such an appellation. Notre Dame Bulldogs, Oak Ridge Blue...
Thankful People (and animals): Mac's Mission is thankful for 'unicorn puppy'As he waddles around his domain, Narwhal can see the good he is doing. Perhaps the most famous beagle-dachshund mix in the world, the "unicorn puppy" with a tail growing out of his forehead has helped expand Mac's Mission in two big ways, according...
Thankful People: Graham beats coronavirus with lots of helpIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, intubation was often a precursor to death. Patients sick enough to require help breathing usually didn't live. Dr. Keith Graham of Cape Girardeau was one of those patients. The pulmonary/critical...
Five virus-related deaths reported in region5Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 5,231 total cases Monday, with 3,761 recoveries and 63 virus-related deaths. There were 1,407 active cases in the county...
Cape County benefits from lower 2021 workers' comp costThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to accept an adjustment of nearly $50,000 in the county's 2021 workers' compensation cost -- in the county's favor. "We received our annual work comp invoice for 2021 and the premium came in at...
Most read 11/23/20Business Notebook: Be Chosen Academy is 'more than just a gym'; holiday kiosks open; Turner retires1Be Chosen Academy, a new athletic training business and fitness facility, opened last week in Cape Girardeau and promises to be "more than just a gym," according to its founder and operator, Kweku Arkorful. Arkorful, familiar to many in the Cape...
Local News 11/23/20Arts Council hosts annual Christmas craft fair virtually4The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held the 50th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this past weekend, marking the first year the event was held virtually. The craft fair was held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on...
Most read 11/21/20'Out of ashes, beauty': Adult and Teen Challenge students, staff moving forward after fire1"To give unto them beauty for ashes." --Isaiah 61:3. In the wee hours of the morning of Oct. 4, a blaze lit up the darkness that had enveloped Adult & Team Challenge Mid-America campus. Staff and students witnessed a fire engulfing the campus'...
Most read 11/21/20Cape Co. surpasses 5,000 virus cases29Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 cases topped 5,000 Friday. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 149 new cases to push the total number of cases to 5,002. Nearly 3,600 county residents (3,591) have recovered from the disease...
Cape Council sets process to replace city manager4Robbie Guard does not mince words about the job he and his colleagues on the Cape Girardeau City Council have in the next few months. Choosing a new city manager is the most important thing this council ever does, said Guard, Fourth Ward...
New interstate bridge opening at Center JunctionThe new southbound bridge on Interstate 55 over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will open to one lane of traffic as early as today, weather permitting. The bridge is a major component of the $17.4 million diverging diamond interchange construction...
Bollinger Mill to be featured on USPS stamp3A Cape Girardeau County landmark has been chosen to represent the state on a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating Missouri statehood. The Postal Service unveiled several 2021 stamps this week, and among them is a stamp marking Missouri becoming...
Most read 11/19/20New Orscheln store set to open in former Kmart location2The doors at the Orscheln Farm & Home store at 338 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau were locked for the final time at the close of business Wednesday. At 8 a.m. Thursday, Orscheln will open at its new location, Cape Girardeaus former Kmart building...