Even during pandemic, school spirit is undefeated for Friday night football

Health officials encourage taking precautions as COVID cases spike in region3In a calm voice Friday, the director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center laid out in stark terms the most recent toll taken by COVID-19, backed up by the centers medical director and the leaders of the SoutheastHEALTH and Saint...
Sewer samples help gather coronavirus information1A study of wastewater samples across Missouri is showing researchers where COVID-19 hot spots are likely to occur. As the Southeast Missourian reported in June, Cape Girardeau is one of several communities throughout the state participating in a...
Cape Central sophomore uses artistic skills to start businessThink back to your sophomore year of high school. What were you doing? Most of us were getting involved in extracurricular activities, finding our crowd and hanging out with friends, attending football games, homecomings and proms, while still...
More coronavirus cases reported in Cape CountyCOVID-19 cases rose sharply again in Cape Girardeau County, health officials reported Friday. According to the countys Public Health Center, another 159 virus cases were recorded Friday. The new cases pushed the countys total number of cases to...
COVID stops Scouting for Food bag distributionWith the danger to children going door-to-door during a pandemic, the local office of the Boy Scouts of America will not be distributing Scouting for Food bags in the Cape Girardeau area this weekend suspending, at least for one year, a long...
Christmas for the Elderly, Toybox change collections because of coronavirusChristmas for the Elderly and Toybox are changing their collection and delivery process this year because of COVID-19. Were gonna miss that this year, having that contact with [recipients], but we have to be safe first, said Tracy Haggerty,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/16/20Approval of minute n Minutes from June 29, July 2, Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of...
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for edge rut repairsHighway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from U.S. 61 to Route K, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make edge rut repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday through Friday, from 8...
Cape mayor has COVID, urges masking and distancing23Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18. Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test. Every fall, I...
Training exercise helps team prepare for variety of rescuesThey say you cant prepare for everything, but Buzzi Unicem and members of the regions Homeland Security Response Team are trying just the same. Response team members gathered at Buzzi Unicems barge loading facilities in south Cape Girardeau on...
Coronavirus cases continue upward in Cape County; Scott City schools close2COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday and Thursday, with county officials adding nearly 300 cases. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported 154 new cases Wednesday and 127 Thursday, pushing the...
Government, business leaders discuss helping veterans in constructionPERRYVILLE, Mo. Those part of the Association of General Contractors Missouri Chapter (AGCMO) and government officials met Thursday at Robinson Construction in Perryville to hear remarks about the Contractors at the Wall. A partnership of...
Cape council to get city manager search update1The Illinois-based consultant charged with identifying candidates to replace retiring Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer will update the City Council on progress privately Monday. GovHR USA vice president Mark Peterson, a former 20-year...
4G LTE cell towers go up throughout Cape3AT&T and its contractor Nexius have been busy around Cape Girardeau installing small cells to create faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality, but where they are being placed is upsetting some residents. Small cells make...
Architectural survey open house scheduled ThursdayInformation about Jacksons historic architectural survey will be available to the public during an open house from 5:30 until 7 p.m. today at the Jackson Civic Center. Attendees may come any time during the event, walk through exhibits explaining...
Delivery to remain by U.S. mail for more than 800 Southeast Missourian subscribers this weekend6Some Southeast Missourian subscribers who normally receive the print newspaper at their front yard in the morning will again have the paper delivered to them by U.S. mail Saturday. Were scrambling a bit right now, said Jon K. Rust, publisher of...
People gather to pay tribute to veterans from throughout area1Veterans Day began and ended in Cape Girardeau County with outdoor community celebrations of veterans and their service. On Tuesday, Teen Challenge volunteers set up the more than 700 flags for the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North. Each...
Whodunit? Notre Dame's production of 'Clue' is worth finding outAmericas favorite whodunit board game comes alive on stage this weekend at Notre Dame Regional High School. Murder and a little mayhem thrown in is part of Clue and the Notre Dame production featuring Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White,...
Transit group wants to know what moves you?4What moves you? In a literal sense, how do you get from Point A to Point B? The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) wants to know about the forms of transportation you use to go to and from work, to go shopping or to travel...
Central Academy student recognized for essayDeShonta Sterling of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau was one of 52 high schoolers recognized Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sterling, a senior at Central Academy, is part of the Jobs for Americas Graduates (JAG) program...
Jackson 'Ironman' draws inspiration from Down syndrome competitor1By day, Jacksons Scott Wensler is a mortgage originator with USA Mortgage. In his off-hours, in addition to his responsibilities as a husband and father of two small boys, he enjoys testing his physical limits. Saturday, Wensler competed in his...
Most read 11/10/20Newspaper delivery to be affected this week by COVID-19 for some Cape home subscribers8Due to a COVID-19 issue, some Southeast Missourian customers in Cape Girardeau who receive the newspaper at their front yard will be receiving it by U.S. mail this week. According to Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer, This is a...
Photo Gallery 11/10/20Ribbon Cutting for New Fort D RoofHosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, the public gathered to formally recognize the new roof on the American Legion building at the Fort D historic site in Cape Girardeau on...
Business Notebook: Businesses opening, expanding in Jackson; Three Rivers opens registration for winter, spring2Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway construction on the east side of town, the business climate in Jackson has been thriving in 2020, according to a report presented last week to the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Jen Berti, vice president...
Kuntze 'arranging' her retirement1Joyce Kuntze thought she would spend her career as a teacher, but life had other plans for her. Next month, she plans to retire after spending most of her life in the floral industry, including almost 41 years as owner of Arrangements by Joyce. No...
Local politicians react to presidential election results22Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, of Delaware was projected to be the United States new president-elect Saturday. Bidens victory came after four days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the...
2 die of coronavirus in Cape County29Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The deaths were the countys 55th and 56th attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The countys Public Health Center reported 83 new cases of the...
Saturday, November 14, 2020
The beginning of the high school football season was filled with uncertainty because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In August, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), Missouri was one of 14 states that did not significantly modify the season and planned to play a somewhat normal schedule for the 2020 prep football season.
The now completed regular season proved to come with challenges. Multiple games had to be canceled due to positive cases among students and staff, causing pauses for contact tracing and quarantine at schools such as Doniphan, Chaffee, Poplar Bluff, St. Vincent and Central High School.
Despite all the hardships, once it was okay to play, coaches, players, cheerleaders, marching band members and fans did more than show up to the games, they brought the spirit needed in these times.
While the game on the field looked the same, the sidelines looked different. At most schools, there were mask requirements, social distancing and reduced numbers, but there was still the same spirit for high school football at every game.