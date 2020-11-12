Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserve

-
How did Missouri become a Republican stronghold?Growing up, I remember hearing Missouri was a political bellwether state, that sometimes it went blue and other times red in the presidential election. Though Missouri hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential ticket since Bill Clinton in 1996,...
-
-
2020 election: This fight ain't overWhat an interesting seven days it has been, wouldn't you say? I could stop right here and everyone would know exactly what I mean. And I do mean "everyone" -- in your house, your city, your state, the country, the globe. And, 'xcuse my bad English,...
-
-
-
-
Column (11/9/20)Election 2020 exposes culture warSubmitting my weekly column on the morning of the 2020 presidential election was surreal. But not as surreal as walking to work through an apocalyptic cityscape of boarded-up buildings. No, this isnt communist Cuba; this is Washington, D.C., the...
-
Column (11/7/20)Taking a dog named 'Shark' to beach is a very bad ideaIt's a great time to renew our commitment to respect, faith, good humor and the American spirit. Supporting each other, especially in times of duress, is what makes America shine! Be kind to others. And... pause here for a laugh or two.
-
Column (11/7/20)What's old can be made new againHILLSDALE, Michigan Sometimes, lessons we are trying desperately to unravel about where we are as a country and as a culture are right in front of us. But we've been so distracted by all of the convenience and chaos technology has provided our lives...
-
-
-
Column (11/6/20)Would both Trump and Biden bring more of the same?Once again, Election Day in America has come and gone with some lingering questions as to when the results will be certified. In the run-up to the presidential contest, each side overflowed with hope about the many wonders its guy, once in power,...
-
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
-
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
-
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
-
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Daylight saving time ends this weekendDon't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we revert back to standard time until the spring. The U.S. has observed daylight saving since March 1918. It has historically been about...
-
-
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
-
-
Editorial (10/28/20)Jackson resident takes on leadership role in conservationA Jackson resident who worked in the Missouri Department of Conversation office in Cape Girardeau for 25 years recently started a new role in the state capital. Christopher Kennedy was named assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (10/23/20)SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarshipThose in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but...
-
Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserve
Americans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day.
The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. But the day obviously goes beyond the first World War, encompassing veterans who served in all military conflicts and during times of peace.
Locally, there were several events to honor veterans, including the annual Veterans Day parade in Jackson and posting of the colors at the Cape County Park Avenue of Flags. These ceremonies and others are important reminders of the sacrifice made by veterans and their families.
This country's veterans are some of the bravest individuals among us. Most serve because of a deep and abiding love of country, some following generations before them who served in the military. And many, once their active duty service is complete, find ways to serve their communities through civic involvement, public service and entrepreneurial efforts.
To all those who have served or are actively serving in the military, we offer our appreciation and honor your service.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.