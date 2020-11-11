*Menu
Blessing of Veteran's Monument at St. Mary Cathedral

User-submitted story by Lisa Simmons
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The Veterans monument

On Veterans Day, November 11, the student body of St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau participated in the blessing and dedication of the Veterans Memorial recently placed near the school gym doors. Fr. Allan Saunders performed the blessing. St. Marys parishioner Tom Meyer and his wife, Mary donated the Veterans Monument to honor all of the veterans from St. Mary Cathedral parish in Cape Girardeau. Tom Meyer, Realtor/owner of Meyer Realty of Cape Girardeau, is a veteran of the Viet Nam war and was active in the Seabees. He brought a jeep that was used by the Seabees during the Viet Nam war that he restored along to the ceremony for the school children to see. Many St. Marys parishioners as well as the school children attended the ceremony including Tom Meyers sister, Beth McFerron also with Meyer Realty.

Mary Meyer, Tom Meyer and Beth McFerron listen during the blessing of the Veterans Monument
Students at St. Mary Cathedral school sing during the blessing of the Veterans Monument
Beth McFerron, Tom Meyer, Mary Meyer and Fr. Allan Saunders at the blessing of the Veterans Monument
Tom Meyer explains what the Jeep meant to the war in Viet Nam to the Pre-K students of St. Mary Cathedral School.

