Book Review: "Bear Necessity," by James Gould-Bourn

Parson says 'no way' to state mask mandateGov. Mike Parson, fresh off his decisive election victory Nov. 3, was in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to view the new Patriot Medical Devices facility and to repeat his philosophy of personal responsibility for dealing with COVID-19. Once again,...
Thankful People: Jones sees silver lining in coronavirus eraThis year started in promising fashion for Colby Jones. Owner of Farrar Out Farms near Frohna, Missouri, Jones raises cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and turkeys. He has the beef, pork and lamb prepared for sale at a meat processor. He with help...
Eight coronavirus-related deaths reportedArea health officials reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with several hundred new cases of the virus. Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the countys 61st, 62nd and 63rd virus-related deaths...
New Orscheln store set to open in former Kmart locationThe doors at the Orscheln Farm & Home store at 338 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau were locked for the final time at the close of business Wednesday. At 8 a.m. Thursday, Orscheln will open at its new location, Cape Girardeaus former Kmart building...
Cape, Jackson announce holiday trash collection schedulesIn observance of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, Cape Giraradeau and Jackson will close offices and alter trash and recycling pickup. All City of Cape Girardeau offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27. Next week, trash and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/19/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from July 2 and Nov. 16 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
SEMO gets ready to send students home until late January, as scheduled2A week from now, Southeast Missouri State University will be on Thanksgiving break, but unlike past years, the schools 8,929 undergraduate students will not return to campus to finish the fall semester. In fact, they wont return to campus for two...
Bow tied on 2020 election: Cape County clerk details final election results, process1The Tuesday deadline to report official results of the Nov. 3 election to the Missouri Secretary of State was met with time to spare by Cape Girardeau County election officials. The final numbers, compiled Nov. 9 by the countys verification board,...
Cape County medical director sees 'twinkling of light' in coronavirus tunnel2With the recent announcements two promising COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon, the medical director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says hes starting to see a twinkling of light at the end of the tunnel. But Dr. John Russell...
Tax bills in mail for Cape County; will look different this year1Cape Girardeau County residents will see tax bills in their mailboxes starting this week, according to County Collector Barbara Gholson, who said the invoices, and even the envelopes theyre mailed in, will look a little different this year. The...
Man shot in leg early Monday morningA Monday morning shooting left a Cape Girardeau man injured, police said. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man with a...
Jackson mayor lays out priorities for city2Retail business development, an upgrade and expansion of the city's wastewater system and replacement of a pair of low-water bridges along Hubble Creek are three of the priority projects Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs envisions for the community in the...
Cape Council to use nearly $750,000 in CARES Act money for public safety19In an emergency measure Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to spend $747,855 to cover the purchase and installation of mobile radios for both the city fire and police departments. These radios will allow us to go outside (municipal)...
Citing loitering, city to cut power to Cape's Boardman Pavilion19Cape Girardeaus Parks and Recreation Department is switching off the electricity to John Boardman Plaza in downtown, except when events are scheduled, city police announced. Sarah LaVenture, assistant director of Old Town Cape, told downtown...
Cape County coronavirus cases top 4,50023COVID-19 cases topped 4,500 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the countys total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began hit 4,538, and 3,461 county residents have recovered...
Cape County Commission approves bridge replacementsMembers of the Cape Girardeau County Commission gave their consent during their meeting Monday to replacement of bridges on a pair of county roads. The commissioners unanimously approved a motion by First District Commissioner Paul Koeper to...
Southeast holds belated commencement ceremonies for spring, summer graduates1More than 1,600 spring and summer graduates from Southeast Missouri State University finally got the chance to put on their caps and gowns, and walk across the stage this past weekend. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies for spring and...
MDC provides free CWD sampling for opening weekendThe time has come for one of Southeast Missouri's most beloved outdoor winter activities: firearm deer season. Firearm deer season opened this past weekend, and for many, that means a weekend of family fun, tradition and if you're lucky a...
Health department medical director in tune with governor's guidelines for schools21Count Dr. John Russell as fully in accord with Gov. Mike Parsons revised advice to K-12 schools in Missouri. (Parsons) guidance is essentially the same as what weve been recommending since school started in August, said Russell, the medical...
Old Town Cape to host annual downtown holiday events2Old Town Cape is inviting the community to experience the spirit of Christmas in downtown Cape Girardeau once again this year. The 18th annual Downtown Christmas Open House event will be held Dec. 4 and 5, and the second annual Holiday Bazaar will...
SEMO professor Paul Madlock dies; memorial planned for Friday1Paul Madlock, assistant professor of Communication Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, died Thursday night. Students in his classes were told Friday morning in an email from Lesli Pace, chairwoman of Communication Studies and Modern...
As COVID-19 cases explode, a plea from Cape Girardeau hospital execs34COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in our area, and local hospital management and public health officials are deeply concerned. On one hand, there is no need to panic. But COVID is putting a strain on local staffing, particularly nurses, as hospitals...
Cape Central sophomore uses artistic skills to start business3Think back to your sophomore year of high school. What were you doing? Most of us were getting involved in extracurricular activities, finding our crowd and hanging out with friends, attending football games, homecomings and proms, while still...
Health officials encourage taking precautions as COVID cases spike in region11In a calm voice Friday, the director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center laid out in stark terms the most recent toll taken by COVID-19, backed up by the centers medical director and the leaders of the SoutheastHEALTH and Saint...
Most read 11/13/20Cape mayor has COVID, urges masking and distancing25Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18. Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test. Every fall, I...
Most read 11/13/20Coronavirus cases continue upward in Cape County; Scott City schools close2COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday and Thursday, with county officials adding nearly 300 cases. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported 154 new cases Wednesday and 127 Thursday, pushing the...
Most read 11/12/204G LTE cell towers go up throughout Cape3AT&T and its contractor Nexius have been busy around Cape Girardeau installing small cells to create faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality, but where they are being placed is upsetting some residents. Small cells make...
Most read 11/12/20The stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of ... Frohna?1What do winding country roads, smoky bars, beer, veterans, Harley Davidson motorcycles, a brassiere chandelier, Clint Eastwood and a couple of good old boys have in common? You can find them all at The East Perry Pub. That's what I found when I...
Book Review: "Bear Necessity," by James Gould-Bourn
Danny's wife died in a car accident about a year ago, leaving him without the income or the motivation to make ends meet. Now Danny is behind on the bills, he's two months late on the rent and his most recent run-in with his landlord has cost him his job. With limited skills and very little time left before his landlord breaks his legs as payment for his overdue debt, Danny searches for any jobs that will help him catch back up. But after exhausting his options for stable work, he decides to take a risk and become a street performer.
But his lifestyle isn't the only thing that has fallen apart since Liz's death. Danny's relationship with Will, who has not spoken to anyone since his mother's death, has also become distant. And Danny doesn't know how to get the boy to even look at him, much less talk to him. It definitely doesn't help that Danny hasn't told Will about the threat to his legs or their lifestyle, not to mention his embarrassing job as a dancing panda in the park. Danny's life is crumbling around him, but he never believed a five-dollar panda suit that smells like a frat party gone wrong would be the solution to all of his problems, especially after his horrible first day dancing in the park. With a little help from a dancer and a lot of practice, Danny might be able to salvage the life he never realized was so close to disappearing.
I didn't really know what to expect from James Gould-Bourn's "Bear Necessity." I knew it would be a story about a father and son reconnecting with each other, but I didn't realize the fast plot and unique characters would be so fun to read. The dialogue in the latter half of the book was humorous, but it did get a bit explicit in some sections. Overall, this was not something I would normally read, but I enjoyed the story even though I would have liked to see the characters develop a bit more slowly. I would recommend this book to anyone looking for realistic fiction that is a bit comical without too much depth. This book is available in print at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Sarah Vohsen is a member of the Adult Services department at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.