Voters are election losers

Column (11/7/20)Taking a dog named 'Shark' to beach is a very bad ideaIt's a great time to renew our commitment to respect, faith, good humor and the American spirit. Supporting each other, especially in times of duress, is what makes America shine! Be kind to others. And... pause here for a laugh or two.
Column (11/7/20)What's old can be made new againHILLSDALE, Michigan Sometimes, lessons we are trying desperately to unravel about where we are as a country and as a culture are right in front of us. But we've been so distracted by all of the convenience and chaos technology has provided our lives...
Column (11/6/20)Would both Trump and Biden bring more of the same?Once again, Election Day in America has come and gone with some lingering questions as to when the results will be certified. In the run-up to the presidential contest, each side overflowed with hope about the many wonders its guy, once in power,...
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
Column (11/5/20)Some big misses on Election Day -- and a note of gracePollsters and the national media missed big. An election that many predicted to be a Blue Wave for Democrats turned instead into a nail biter, with Republicans holding onto key U.S. Senate seats and even expanding their position in the House...
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
Dolly Jewell has been familiar Election Day face for 25 yearsAfter her career in education, teaching students from kindergarten through college, Dolly Jewel has used much of her time for civic purposes. She volunteers at church, SoutheastHEALTH, Alzheimer's Association and Read to Succeed, among other...
Election Day won't decide who fixes our country, only we have the power to do thatThis editorial originally appeared in the Daily American Republic, a publication of Rust Communications, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Election Day won't decide who fixes our country. Yes, you read that right. The day that we've been leading up to for...
Column (11/2/20)Brett Kavanaugh is right about Wisconsin's ballot deadlineFor now, Vladimir Putin has been supplanted as the chief threat to the integrity of the presidential election by an American in a black robe -- Brett Kavanaugh. The Supreme Court justice's concurrence in an Oct. 26 decision slapping down a district...
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
Editorial (10/30/20)Daylight saving time ends this weekendDon't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we revert back to standard time until the spring. The U.S. has observed daylight saving since March 1918. It has historically been about...
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
Editorial (10/28/20)Jackson resident takes on leadership role in conservationA Jackson resident who worked in the Missouri Department of Conversation office in Cape Girardeau for 25 years recently started a new role in the state capital. Christopher Kennedy was named assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for...
Editorial (10/23/20)SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarshipThose in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but...
Editorial (10/21/20)Cape flood wall murals get long awaited upgradesMurals covering the outside of the Mississippi flood wall shine brighter than ever. After years of work toward securing a lighting solution, Old Town Cape, led by longtime volunteer and board member Danny Essner, recently flipped the switch on the...
Voters are election losers
Some years ago, when someone asked Trump what should the U.S. do if a foreign war is unwinnable, he said that U.S. should simply declare victory and withdraw. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 4, a panic-stricken president declared victory and said, "All voting must stop." He did not know that all voting had stopped on Nov. 3; votes were still being counted, and he could still win. Then he said he would take the matter to the Supreme Court.
Whether Trump wins or Biden, the real losers are the American people. Let me explain.
If Trump loses and SCOTUS does not grant him victory, a vindictive ("unfair! disloyal!") Trump would launch "scorched earth" tactics to avenge rejection and humiliation. He would let loose heavily armed, hateful Proud Boys and Boogaloo Bois and Neo-Nazi thugs on peacefully celebrating "radical Antifa terrorists." Lives of "traitors" (Biden, Obama, Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer) and "bad people" (the media) would also be in grave danger. Terror would grip the nation.
If Trump wins, the wannabe dictator would immediately become a de facto dictator. His newly appointed sycophants would "lock-up" Obama, Biden, Clinton, etc. Federal agents would beat up, gas and shoot protesting "radical, left-wing Antifa." In no time, America will be a Banana Republic.
This lawless "Law and Order" POTUS is infinitely more dangerous than any previous cult leader in America; for, his cultist armed thugs are willing to kill for him. Truly, we are yet to see the worst. Don't exhale yet.
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau