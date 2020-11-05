Veterans' service goes beyond the military

Editorial

Today's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day.

The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This is not unusual, even though their personal investments in their communities is extraordinary. To see pictures of veterans who served in war and peacetime at home and abroad is to glimpse fidelity to freedom and justice.

Jason Ladner leads the jail division for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. He uses his military experience to build up his team, understanding one committed group can do more than a collection of individuals.

Because of his military service, John Dragoni understood the way to get things done was to roll up his sleeves and go about the hard work.

Mike Stevenson saw firsthand how the Red Cross helps veterans in need -- including himself, twice -- and now serves as a volunteer with the organization. He credits his experience in some of the world's most dangerous combat zones as helping him become a better doctor for the patients he's treated over the decades.

Those veterans are among the many who take off their military uniform and don the cloak of another form of service as teachers, firefighters and myriad others who strengthen those around them with their leadership, generosity of spirit and dedication.

Our nation is stronger because of these men and women, and we are thankful to them -- for what they have done and what they continue to do. Our nation has a unique history of service to ideals larger than ourselves, and our military veterans often are among the finest examples of what makes our nation a beacon for the world.

Nov. 11 is the day we set aside each year to honor our military veterans. Through their ongoing service, they honor these United States every day.