Prayer 11-5-20

Thank you, O God, that in you we can trade our sorrows for the joy of the Lord. Amen.
Salute to Veterans: Veteran Ladner carries military family mindset into law enforcement careerLt. Jason Ladner's military career ended four and a half years ago, but he carries his soldier's mindset to work every day as the leader of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office jail division. Ladner served for nearly 13 years in the U.S. Army...
Salute to Veterans: Nation benefits from veterans' continued serviceJohn Dragoni served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. His military career took him to China, India, Burma and Guam. His experiences as a gunner were "very, very harrowing." Then, like the veterans of that war and others lucky enough to...
Salute to Veterans: Veterans Day events planned throughout areaSeveral Veterans Day events will occur in the region this year. Among them on Veterans Day: Flag presentation 8 a.m., Cape Girardeau County Parks, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape. Presentation of new flags to honor those eligible service men from...
Salute to Veterans: Stevenson continues lifetime of serviceMike Stevenson's service to country led directly to his service to community. The Cape Girardeau resident is a retired colonel who served in the Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He is a family practice doctor of osteopathic medicine, and...
Record number of ballots cast Tuesday in Cape CountyMore voters than ever cast ballots Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, but aside from some initial lines when polling places opened, most voting precincts reported steady, but not overwhelming, voter turnout. It was like Black Friday when we opened...
Cape County reports record increase in virus casesTwo area residents died because of COVID-19 Wednesday, and Cape Girardeau County marked its highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began. The deaths came in Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri. Officials with Cape Girardeau...
Wallingford well after surgery, looking forward to returning to Missouri House3Wayne Wallingford celebrated his election as Missouris new House District 147 representative in an unexpected location Tuesday. Wallingford of Cape Girardeau received a kidney transplant the day before at Saint Louis University Hospital. I had...
Jackson to observe cold weather moratoriumThe City of Jackson has approximately 6,200 commercial and residential electricity customers and will follow the dictates of Missouris Cold Weather Rule, even though the county seat community technically does not have to do so. The moratorium,...
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground statesAssociated Press WASHINGTON (AP) -- The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states -- Wisconsin, Michigan...
Voter turnout high in area countiesMost election results in surrounding Missouri counties mirrored results elsewhere in the state, and turnout was well above recent elections. In Cape Girardeau County, 40,517 residents cast ballots, representing 73% of eligible voters. Perry County...
Tight local races in Scott CountyTight local races were the order in Tuesday's general election in Scott County. Republican Terry Cole earned 3,996 votes against 3,893 for Democat Dennis Ziegenhorn in the race for the First District seat on the County Commission. Those numbers...
Rehder, Wallingford, Francis win legislative seatsFamiliar faces won races for area legislative seats in Tuesday's general election. In the only state Senate race in the area, term-limited state Rep. Holly Rehder, Republican, comfortably won the District 27 seat, besting Democrat Donnie Owens. The...
Cape city, conservation officials to discuss deer census9This story has been updated. Acknowledging there is activity supporting the fact that the deer population is growing in Cape Girardeau, city manager Scott Meyer said a meeting has been set with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on...
Jackson employee health plan will likely shift to Southeast5Barring a last-minute change of direction, it appears Jackson city employees will be offered a new health insurance plan in 2021 in which SoutheastHEALTH physicians and facilities will be preferred providers and the Saint Francis Health System will...
Vargas compliments, pleads in pre-Thanksgiving message about coronavirus5In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the universitys Protect the Nest COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance. I know you...
Email breach at Perry County Memorial may have exposed patient dataA pair of employee email accounts at Perry County Memorial Hospital were reportedly accessed without authorization recently, potentially exposing private patient information of some individuals, according to the hospital. A statement released...
Coronavirus cases continue rise in Cape County3Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411. Cases in long-term...
Cape announces holiday trash collection scheduleCape Girardeau's trash and recycling collection schedules will be altered next week and the week of Nov. 23 in observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. There will be no special trash pickups next Nov. 11, Veterans Day; or Nov. 25, the day before...
Most read 11/2/20Business Notebook: Homebuyers invited to Come Home to Deerfield; student loan default rates down2Area Properties Real Estate has partnered with Drury Properties to promote Deerfield Estates, a new residential subdivision on Cape Girardeau's west side. The new subdivision just inside Cape Girardeau's city limits is along County Road 313 about a...
Local News 11/2/20Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies1SIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly attempting to rob two banks Friday in Southeast Missouri. Keith L. Dunlap, 54, is charged through Mississippi County with first- degree robbery, according to Charleston Department of...
Local News 11/2/20Arrow staff awarded at ACP/CMA national convention1Staff members of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, received six awards during the virtual Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) and College Media Association (CMA) national convention late last month. The Arrow was...
Photo Gallery 11/1/20Halloween greetings in Cape GirardeauSeveral events were held across Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, to celebrate Halloween. Lynwood Baptist Church and the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 hosted Trunk or Treat events, where families in the community could dress up in their...
Most read 10/31/20Six deaths blamed on coronavirus31Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident. Cape Girardeau...
Most read 10/30/20Fire heavily damages Cape home1A Friday morning fire heavily damaged a Cape Girardeau home in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters battled the blaze through noon. It was unclear if anyone was in the structure when the fire began, but...
Most read 10/30/20Cape City Council to gather information for possible future deer hunt22Count Bonnie Coy-Svenson among those residents who want to see an urban deer hunt conducted within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. Coy-Svenson, at the most recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, demonstrated her advocacy for the idea...
Most read 10/29/20Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit24Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his Mike Works Bus...
Most read 10/29/20Central High School to shutter in-person instruction for a week because of coronavirus13Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday. Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said...