*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Smith cruises to reelection in 8th District

Southeast Missourian
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Jason Smith

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith cruised to reelection Tuesday night, winning nearly three out of every four votes, with most of the votes counted.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Smith, Republican, had earned 77% of the ballots cast  240,097 to 65,215 for Democrat Kathy Ellis and 5,392 for Libertarian Tom Schmitz.

In Cape Girardeau County, Smith won 28,993 votes, 73% of the total. Ellis won 10,019, and Schmitz won 734.

Vote totals in other counties:

* Bollinger  Smith, 5,016; Ellis, 790; Schmitz, 73

* Madison  Smith, 4,411; Ellis, 1,082; Schmitz, 95

* Mississippi  3,457; Ellis, 1,077; Schmitz, 81

* Perry  Smith, 7,374; Ellis, 1,618; Schmitz, 133

* Scott  Smith, 13,547; Ellis, 3,671; Schmitz, 227

* Ste. Genevieve  Smith, 6,167; Ellis, 2,704; Schmitz, 178

* Stoddard  Smith, 11292; Ellis, 1,733; Schmitz, 155

* Wayne  Smith, 4,819; Ellis, 821; Schmitz, 85.