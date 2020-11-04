Smith cruises to reelection in 8th District

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith cruised to reelection Tuesday night, winning nearly three out of every four votes, with most of the votes counted.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Smith, Republican, had earned 77% of the ballots cast  240,097 to 65,215 for Democrat Kathy Ellis and 5,392 for Libertarian Tom Schmitz.

In Cape Girardeau County, Smith won 28,993 votes, 73% of the total. Ellis won 10,019, and Schmitz won 734.

Vote totals in other counties:

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

* Bollinger  Smith, 5,016; Ellis, 790; Schmitz, 73

* Madison  Smith, 4,411; Ellis, 1,082; Schmitz, 95

* Mississippi  3,457; Ellis, 1,077; Schmitz, 81

* Perry  Smith, 7,374; Ellis, 1,618; Schmitz, 133

* Scott  Smith, 13,547; Ellis, 3,671; Schmitz, 227

* Ste. Genevieve  Smith, 6,167; Ellis, 2,704; Schmitz, 178

* Stoddard  Smith, 11292; Ellis, 1,733; Schmitz, 155

* Wayne  Smith, 4,819; Ellis, 821; Schmitz, 85.