Rehder, Wallingford, Francis win legislative seats

Familiar faces won races for area legislative seats in Tuesday's general election.

In the only state Senate race in the area, term-limited state Rep. Holly Rehder, Republican, comfortably won the District 27 seat, besting Democrat Donnie Owens.

The district covers several counties. Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, won 13,391 votes in Scott County, 77% of the total. In Cape Girardeau County, Rehder tallied 28,903 votes (73% of the total). She won 82% of the vote in Perry County, 7,357 to 1,659. Bollinger County voters gave her 85% of their votes, 4,939 to 875. In Madison County, she won 4,304 votes to Owens' 1,227, and she earned 4,681 votes in Wayne County, while Owens won 971.

District 147

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford won the state House district that virtually covers the City of Cape Girardeau. The Republican defeated Democrat Andy Leighton with 63% of the vote, 10,156 to 5,919.

Wallingford was term-limited in the state Senate.

District 145

Republican incumbent state Rep. Rick Francis won reelection with a resounding percentage of the vote.

He won 14,727 to Democrat Mike Lindley's 2,731.

In Perry County, Francis won 85% of the vote 5,184 to 914. He earned 5,057 votes in Bollinger County to Lindley's 793, and in Madison County, Francis won 4,486 to 1,024.