Taking a dog named 'Shark' to beach is a very bad idea
With the election chaos this week, I figured we could all use a little humor. And what better place to turn to than The Scout, the local daily e-mail that brings you good news about food, music, events and people in our area. Not familiar with it? Check it out at the website, thescoutdaily.com.
The Scout newsletter is all about connecting people to the good things taking place in Southeast Missouri, especially in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. No negative news. Just the happy stuff. With a particular focus on music and new restaurants.
The Scout also scouts out the Internet (yes, that's one of the reasons for its name) for upbeat news -- and unique thoughts. And on Fridays the newsletter has a regular feature called "Handwashing Thoughts," which are peculiar observations about life that cause a person to think -- and laugh. They're called "Handwashing," because they're something to think about while washing your hands, as we do so often in this time of Covid. Not too deep. Not long. Just enough to cause pause.
The Scout credits Reddit for many of them. Here are some, carefully curated, from the past few months. Enjoy!
1. There is a certain point in everyone's life where "How high can you count?" changes from a matter of knowledge to a matter of will.
2. A penny saved is actually better than a penny earned because the penny saved has already been taxed.
3. Thanks, grocery delivery services. DiGiorno can now actually be delivery.
4. People who don't signal in traffic are people who are literally not willing to lift a finger to help cooperate.
5. An acceptable appetizer for pizza is pizza with no sauce and cut differently.
6. You know a person in a movie is important when they step out of a car and you see their shoe first.
7. Some stranger somewhere still remembers you because you were kind to them when no one else was.
8. I used to think my parents did pizza and a movie on Friday nights to be fun, but now I know they were just tired.
9. The degree to which one hates mosquitoes is typically based on how much mosquitoes love them.
10. City people think country people all talk funny and have guns. Country people think city people all talk funny and have guns.
11. The most apologetic people are normally the people who have done the least wrong.
12. Cling wrap can stick to itself or not stick to itself but only does what you don't want.
13. You can know someone for years and not know what color their eyes are.
14. The saying "Don't bite the hand that feeds you" is the most paradoxical statement to mosquitoes.
15. A microwave oven is an impractical, but effective, metal detector.
16. Seems awfully suspicious that melting frozen yogurt does not give you yogurt.
17. Whoever named frogs got it 100% right. Those things are frogs.
18. No one ever announces when it's their first rodeo.
19. Hogwarts' assignments on 3 or 4 feet of parchment seem really long until you realize that the length of a typical sheet of paper is 11.7 inches. Harry constantly complained about writing a 4-page essay.
20. You can tell what percentage of a Pringle's can a stranger has eaten by the angle they are holding the can.
21. Fewer people would buy a lottery ticket if the rule was "pick a number between 1 and 300 million. If you guess right, you win."
22. If Transformers mimic vehicles to blend in, a beige Corolla or Ford F-150 would make more sense, instead of a yellow Camaro or semi-truck.
23. Maybe your dog's favorite toy is actually what they think your favorite toy is which is why they always bring it to you.
24. Saying 'cool' makes you blow cool air, and saying 'hot' makes you exhale hot air.
25. Simon Says taught us how frustrating it is to deal with a bureaucrat.
26. Birds probably do more people watching than people do bird watching.
27. The bigger the boat, the less likely the owner is the captain.
28. Jellyfish can both float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.
29. If Ariel thought forks were combs, then she must've thought her dad ruled the ocean with a Giant Hairbrush.
30. A handgun is different from a finger gun, which is different from a nail gun.
31. Camping is more of an exercise in planning than in surviving, unless planned very poorly.
32. A sleeping bag is also a snake onesie.
33. Technically, the biggest difference between surfing and snowboarding is just the temperature of the water.
34. Finding a spider is better than losing one.
35. Taking a dog named Shark to the beach is a very bad idea.
I hope you enjoyed these "thoughts." Sign up at thescoutdaily.com for more. And share this column with friends via Facebook to bring a little amusement to their lives.
Meanwhile, it's a great time to renew our commitment to respect, faith, good humor and the American spirit. Supporting each other, especially in times of duress, is what makes America shine! Be kind to others. And, if you have your own "Handwashing Thoughts," add them to the commentary online.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Some big misses on Election Day -- and a note of grace (11/5/20)
- Do you love the movies? Then don't miss the new series at La Croix! (10/29/20)
- Balance on the river's edge (10/24/20)
- What we don't know about the election (10/22/20)
- Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the future (10/17/20)
- Judge Amy Coney Barrett provides inspiration in intellect, independence and humility (10/15/20)
- What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau? (10/1/20)
Comments
-
-
Column (11/6/20)Would both Trump and Biden bring more of the same?Once again, Election Day in America has come and gone with some lingering questions as to when the results will be certified. In the run-up to the presidential contest, each side overflowed with hope about the many wonders its guy, once in power,...
-
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
-
Column (11/5/20)Some big misses on Election Day -- and a note of gracePollsters and the national media missed big. An election that many predicted to be a Blue Wave for Democrats turned instead into a nail biter, with Republicans holding onto key U.S. Senate seats and even expanding their position in the House...
-
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
-
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
-
Dolly Jewell has been familiar Election Day face for 25 yearsAfter her career in education, teaching students from kindergarten through college, Dolly Jewel has used much of her time for civic purposes. She volunteers at church, SoutheastHEALTH, Alzheimer's Association and Read to Succeed, among other...
-
Election Day won't decide who fixes our country, only we have the power to do thatThis editorial originally appeared in the Daily American Republic, a publication of Rust Communications, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Election Day won't decide who fixes our country. Yes, you read that right. The day that we've been leading up to for...
-
-
Brett Kavanaugh is right about Wisconsin's ballot deadlineFor now, Vladimir Putin has been supplanted as the chief threat to the integrity of the presidential election by an American in a black robe -- Brett Kavanaugh. The Supreme Court justice's concurrence in an Oct. 26 decision slapping down a district...
-
-
-
-
Column (10/31/20)Are you a resilient person? You can be.Since March, life has looked much different than what we're accustomed. Remote learning. Canceled conferences. In-person events shifted to streaming solutions. And that's just the education component. Life moves on, and those who thrive will have a...
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Daylight saving time ends this weekendDon't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we revert back to standard time until the spring. The U.S. has observed daylight saving since March 1918. It has historically been about...
-
-
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
-
-
Editorial (10/28/20)Jackson resident takes on leadership role in conservationA Jackson resident who worked in the Missouri Department of Conversation office in Cape Girardeau for 25 years recently started a new role in the state capital. Christopher Kennedy was named assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (10/23/20)SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarshipThose in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/21/20)Cape flood wall murals get long awaited upgradesMurals covering the outside of the Mississippi flood wall shine brighter than ever. After years of work toward securing a lighting solution, Old Town Cape, led by longtime volunteer and board member Danny Essner, recently flipped the switch on the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.