Today in History
Today is Friday, Nov. 13, the 318th day of 2020. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 13, 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
On this date:
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."
In 1927, the Holland Tunnel opened to the public, providing access between lower Manhattan and New Jersey beneath the Hudson River.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.
In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. Eastern time the next day -- prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.
In 2001, President George W. Bush approved the use of a special military tribunal that could put accused terrorists on trial faster and in greater secrecy than an ordinary criminal court. President Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the White House, where they pledged to slash Cold War-era nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
In 2014, Clayton Kershaw became the first pitcher to win the National League MVP award since Bob Gibson in 1968; Los Angeles Angels' outfielder Mike Trout was a unanimous pick for the AL MVP.
In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump named Republican Party chief Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and conservative media executive Stephen Bannon as his top presidential strategist.
Ten years ago: Pro-democracy hero Aung San Suu Kyi walked free in Myanmar after more than seven years under house arrest. Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel officially announced his ultimately successful candidacy for mayor of Chicago.
Five years ago: Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
One year ago: The House Intelligence Committee opened two weeks of public impeachment hearings with a dozen current and former career foreign service officials and political appointees scheduled to testify about efforts by President Donald Trump and others to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals. The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, offered new evidence that Trump was overheard asking about political "investigations" that he later demanded from Ukraine in exchange for military aid. Justin Verlander won a second American League Cy Young Award, beating fellow Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole; New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom won the National League prize for the second straight year.
Today's Birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 86. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 79. Blues singer John Hammond is 78. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 74. Actor Joe Mantegna is 73. Actor Sheila Frazier is 72. Musician Andrew Ranken (The Pogues) is 67. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 67. Actor Chris Noth is 66. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 65. Actor Rex Linn is 64. Actor Caroline Goodall is 61. Actor Neil Flynn is 60. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde (tehs-teh-VUR'-dee) is 57. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 56. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 53. Actor Steve Zahn is 53. Actor Gerard Butler is 51. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 51. Actor Jordan Bridges is 47. Actor Aisha Hinds is 45. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 42. Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) is 41. Actor Monique Coleman is 40. Actor Rahul Kohli is 35. Actor Devon Bostick is 29.
-
Cape mayor has COVID, urges masking and distancing14Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18. Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test. Every fall, I...
-
Training exercise helps team prepare for variety of rescuesThey say you cant prepare for everything, but Buzzi Unicem and members of the regions Homeland Security Response Team are trying just the same. Response team members gathered at Buzzi Unicems barge loading facilities in south Cape Girardeau on...
-
Coronavirus cases continue upward in Cape County; Scott City schools closeCOVID-19 cases continued to spike in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday and Thursday, with county officials adding nearly 300 cases. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported 154 new cases Wednesday and 127 Thursday, pushing the...
-
Government, business leaders discuss helping veterans in constructionPERRYVILLE, Mo. Those part of the Association of General Contractors Missouri Chapter (AGCMO) and government officials met Thursday at Robinson Construction in Perryville to hear remarks about the Contractors at the Wall. A partnership of...
-
Cape council to get city manager search update1The Illinois-based consultant charged with identifying candidates to replace retiring Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer will update the City Council on progress privately Monday. GovHR USA vice president Mark Peterson, a former 20-year...
-
4G LTE cell towers go up throughout Cape2AT&T and its contractor Nexius have been busy around Cape Girardeau installing small cells to create faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality, but where they are being placed is upsetting some residents. Small cells make...
-
Architectural survey open house scheduled ThursdayInformation about Jacksons historic architectural survey will be available to the public during an open house from 5:30 until 7 p.m. today at the Jackson Civic Center. Attendees may come any time during the event, walk through exhibits explaining...
-
Delivery to remain by U.S. mail for more than 800 Southeast Missourian subscribers this weekend6Some Southeast Missourian subscribers who normally receive the print newspaper at their front yard in the morning will again have the paper delivered to them by U.S. mail Saturday. Were scrambling a bit right now, said Jon K. Rust, publisher of...
-
People gather to pay tribute to veterans from throughout area1Veterans Day began and ended in Cape Girardeau County with outdoor community celebrations of veterans and their service. On Tuesday, Teen Challenge volunteers set up the more than 700 flags for the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North. Each...
-
Whodunit? Notre Dame's production of 'Clue' is worth finding outAmericas favorite whodunit board game comes alive on stage this weekend at Notre Dame Regional High School. Murder and a little mayhem thrown in is part of Clue and the Notre Dame production featuring Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White,...
-
Transit group wants to know what moves you?4What moves you? In a literal sense, how do you get from Point A to Point B? The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) wants to know about the forms of transportation you use to go to and from work, to go shopping or to travel...
-
Central Academy student recognized for essayDeShonta Sterling of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau was one of 52 high schoolers recognized Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sterling, a senior at Central Academy, is part of the Jobs for Americas Graduates (JAG) program...
-
-
Jackson 'Ironman' draws inspiration from Down syndrome competitor1By day, Jacksons Scott Wensler is a mortgage originator with USA Mortgage. In his off-hours, in addition to his responsibilities as a husband and father of two small boys, he enjoys testing his physical limits. Saturday, Wensler competed in his...
-
-
-
Two virus deaths reported in region9Not all area counties updated their virus counts Tuesday, though two deaths were reported, and none were updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday. Tuesday, Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported the deaths, bringing the countys...
-
-
Bloomfield man killed in traffic incidentA Bloomfield, Missouri, man died Saturday after being struck while crossing Highway 25 north of Bloomfield. Billy Bell, 78, attempted to cross the roadway when a pickup driven by Ernest Collier, 65, of Jackson struck him, according to a Missouri...
-
Sikeston schools going virtualSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston schools will transition to their alternative method of instruction beginning Friday because of the coronavirus, and the school buildings in the district will not reopen until Nov. 30. The decision was announced in a letter...
-
Blunt reelected to chair committee4Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri was reelected unanimously Tuesday to serve as chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Blunt thanked his colleagues. "I'm grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to continue serving in Senate Republican...
-
-
-
Newspaper delivery to be affected this week by COVID-19 for some Cape home subscribers8Due to a COVID-19 issue, some Southeast Missourian customers in Cape Girardeau who receive the newspaper at their front yard will be receiving it by U.S. mail this week. According to Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer, This is a...
-
City of Cape: Campaign yard signs cannot be recycled8Ballots from last weeks general election have been counted, winners have been declared, and partisan residents have started removing hundreds of campaign signs from their yards. But if youre wondering whether election yard signs can be recycled,...
-
Local manufacturer expects 'spillover effect' from Biden's pro-mask comments4President-elect Joe Bidens Monday statement urging Americans to wear face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus was cheered by Cape Girardeaus Patriot Medical Devices which began producing masks in earnest in late August. The bottom line...
-
Seven virus-related deaths reported in region3Seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Sunday and Monday. Six of the fatalities were Cape Girardeau County residents, and the seventh was a resident of Stoddard County, Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center...
-
-
Photo Gallery 11/10/20Ribbon Cutting for New Fort D RoofHosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, the public gathered to formally recognize the new roof on the American Legion building at the Fort D historic site in Cape Girardeau on...
-
Business Notebook: Businesses opening, expanding in Jackson; Three Rivers opens registration for winter, spring2Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway construction on the east side of town, the business climate in Jackson has been thriving in 2020, according to a report presented last week to the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Jen Berti, vice president...
-
Kuntze 'arranging' her retirement1Joyce Kuntze thought she would spend her career as a teacher, but life had other plans for her. Next month, she plans to retire after spending most of her life in the floral industry, including almost 41 years as owner of Arrangements by Joyce. No...
-
Local politicians react to presidential election results22Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, of Delaware was projected to be the United States new president-elect Saturday. Bidens victory came after four days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the...
-
2 die of coronavirus in Cape County29Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The deaths were the countys 55th and 56th attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The countys Public Health Center reported 83 new cases of the...
-
Most read 11/6/20Southeast vet operates on bald eagle1A Southeast Missouri State University professor with an ironic name repaired a bald eagles broken legs at his Cape Girardeau veterinary practice last week. Sean Byrd, who is teaching a Companion Animals course this fall, operated on the bird Oct....
-
Most read 11/5/20Some big misses on Election Day -- and a note of grace20Pollsters and the national media missed big. An election that many predicted to be a Blue Wave for Democrats turned instead into a nail biter, with Republicans holding onto key U.S. Senate seats and even expanding their position in the House...