Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Editorial

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we revert back to standard time until the spring.

The U.S. has observed daylight saving since March 1918. It has historically been about allowing for more sunlight later into the evening, a way to save on energy costs. Whether that still holds true is up for some debate. But it's certainly nice to have the additional hour of daylight at the end of the day.

There's a movement building to end the spring forward and fall back time changes, instead keeping daylight saving time permanent year-round. Florida's two senators proposed keeping daylight saving time through Nov. 2021 as a way of coping with the coronavirus pandemic, and 13 states have endorsed year-round daylight saving time. Any change will require an act of Congress.

We would like to see daylight saving time made permanent. But for now, the twice a year time change remains.