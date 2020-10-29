Do you love the movies? Then don't miss this!

Opinion

Each year, La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau packs members and guests into its sanctuary for a unique series that focuses on popular culture through cinema while drawing poignant, transcendent lessons about life. In a year without Covid, more than 2,400 people, most of them munching on popcorn, would typically be in attendance each week for what is called "La Croix at the Movies." Its goal is explained on the La Croix website, "We believe that many biblical truths can be found in art, and one of the most prevalent art forms in our age is the movies."

This 4-week series, which features nearly 20 minutes of movie clips each sermon, is usually not available outside the in-person service because of movie intellectual property rights. So, La Croix was not able to provide the services on DVD or broadcast them on its app before. This year because of Covid, however, the church has found a way to livestream the full services, along with the movie excerpts, giving more people the opportunity to experience the powerful, entertaining and inspiring messages.

So, from the comfort of your home, online or via the La Croix app on your phone, you can watch the weekly series, which starts the weekend of Oct. 31/Nov. 1 and continues until Nov. 22. Just go to lacroixchurch.org for more information. Limited seating is also available during the church's three service times: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Meanwhile, here is a Q&A with La Croix senior pastor, Ron Watts.

Q: Why do you do "La Croix at the Movies?"

Watts: Everyone loves a good story! Stories grab our attention and help us see things in a new light. It was said that Jesus never taught without using a story. While storytelling has changed forms over the years, its power has never diminished -- as seen in the popularity of film, today's preferred story telling medium. Our church history plays into it as well. La Croix's first seven years were spent meeting in a theater, the Old West Park 4 Cine in the mall. Utilizing screens and visual technologies to communicate is deep in our DNA. We've been doing message series based on current Hollywood movies for over 20 years now and, in recent years, expanded the concept to include more scenes from each film.

Q: Previously, you haven't been able to provide the service outside in-person church because of the movie clips. How did you arrange to do it this year?

Watts: Our team did extensive research to understand the guidelines and what our video license allows us to do and discovered that we can use them for online church. We are also staying under the permitted length of individual clips shown. Online church is new for us -- so this wasn't even a consideration in the past. To err on the conservative side, the messages along with the movie clips, will live on our church website for just one week following their debut.

Q: How do you choose the movies? Is there a process?

Watts: Since I generally do the messages, it's based on movies I've seen. My wife and I enjoy going to the show, so it's some of the more fun "research" I do all year. To expand the search, I'll ask others about the movies they've seen and if there are any they recommend we check them out. Brett Cheek, our teaching pastor, is also doing one of the movies this year.

Q: There always seems to be a movie that it appears you particularly love pulling powerful messages from. In recent years I think of The Greatest Showman, Lion, Green Book, the Black Panther and Instant Family. And, I get a sense, Lord of the Rings holds a special place in your heart. What have been among your favorites?

Watts: It's a lot of fun doing this series! While my tastes are pretty eclectic, I love a good true story where the lead character overcomes adversity (Unbroken), has a change of heart (Green Book), or does something honorable despite it being hard (Instant Family). When they were released, I did messages on all three LOTR films -- which rank high on my list. OK, those aren't true stories but they were great adventures! Chariots of Fire is my all-time favorite movie ... but that predates my preaching days.

Q: Do you ever get pushback from members about a particular movie or message? What is your philosophy about such feedback?

Watts: We've had some pushback from folks who thought a particular movie wasn't appropriate to show or talk about in church. We are clear that our covering a movie does not mean we endorse all of its content. When we do get pushback I try to listen gracefully and simply explain that this series is not intended to reach the already-Christian but the person who wouldn't normally set foot in a church.

Q: Is there anything you can share about the movies you'll be talking about this year? I know you hyped the first week as being particularly appealing to men.

Watts: There are some things that simply cannot be revealed until the proper time ... All I can say at this time is that I'm really excited about this year's selections. I can reveal that the first sermon has already been filmed at a location in town that goes with the story.

Q: Is there anything else that people who are not familiar with "La Croix at the Movies" should know? And, is the series limited to people in this area ... or should anyone feel comfortable signing in from anywhere?

Watts: Now that we have church online people can tune in from anywhere in the world ... which is a whole new, exciting dimension to this year's series. All are welcome! At La Croix we like to say, "We'll do whatever it takes to reach people far from Christ." This is one of those things!

Thank you Pastor Ron. For information about how to access "La Croix at the Movies" -- and for a sneak peek from movies that might be featured -- visit: lacroixchurch.org. The series promises to be fun and inspiring. You don't want to miss it.

Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian and a member of La Croix church.