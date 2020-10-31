Business briefs

Agreement reached on Cairo, Illinois port

The new river port under construction in Cairo, Illinois, could become a national logistics and distribution hub for the rapidly-expanding intermodal container shipping industry, thanks to an agreement among the port developers, Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District and American Patriot Container Transport. The agreement, announced in September by the Alexander Cairo Port District, has the potential for making the new port along the Mississippi River on Cairos west side a model for 21st Century inland waterway shipping and a key logistics terminal for the newest inland waterway vessels that are larger, faster and more efficient than anything on U.S. waterways today, according to the port district.

LeGrand, Clippard promoted at Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missourian recently announced the promotion of Gera LeGrand from advertising manager to advertising director. She succeeds longtime Southeast Missourian advertising director Donna Denson, who left the newspaper to become president and director of local sales and marketing at The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, Illinois. LeGrand holds a degree in marketing and communications from Southeast Missouri State University.

In addition, the Missourian has announced promotion of advertising sales representative Logan Clippard to the role of advertising manager. Clippard is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where she holds a degree in communications and a minor in fashion merchandizing.

Delta Regional Authority announces new investments

The Delta Regional Authority recently announced an investment of nearly $540,000 in three area projects intended to boost economic development and improve quality of life for residents in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. The Marquette Tech District Foundation in Cape Girardeau will apply $170,650 of DRA funds toward a workforce training initiative providing software engineering training, internships and entrance into a national rural source employment network. The DRA is providing $55,442 to Cape Girardeau County to help fund demolition of an existing emergency communications tower and relocate emergency communications equipment onto an existing water tower. Perry County will use $311,080 from the DRA as part of a project to pave and install stormwater drainage on Perry County Road 910.

Martin named senior manager with S.M. Wilson & Co.

S.M. Wilson & Co. has named Nick Martin to be senior project development manager for the firms Southeast Missouri market. Martin is based in Cape Girardeau and joins S.M. Wilson with 14 years of experience serving as a project engineer, project manager and project director on education, health care, hospitality and facilities/plant operations projects.

SoutheastHEALTH receives marketing awards

The Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing (MAHPRM) has recognized SoutheastHEALTHs marketing department with 12 awards in the associations annual Show Me Excellence marketing awards competition.

SEMO University Foundation names board members

The foundation at Southeast Missouri State University recently added three members to its board  Jason LeGrand of Concord, California, and formerly of Cape Girardeau; Patricia Reinhart of St. Louis; and Ron Wagner of Ferguson, Missouri.

Schiwinger named director for Element 74

Longtime marketing and sales executive Steve Schiwinger has been named business and relationship director at Element 74 in Cape Girardeau.

In his new role, which he assumed in late July, Schiwinger is responsible for large accounts and business relationships, including government contracts, joint ventures and investor relations. He will also oversee the marketing and sales activities for individual software as a service (SaaS) products.

Cape Radiation Oncology receives accreditation

Cape Radiation Oncology has been awarded a three-year radiation oncology accreditation following a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR is the nations oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body, with more than 700 accredited sites and 30 years of accreditation experience.

Saint Francis receives patient satisfaction award

Saint Francis Healthcare Systems inpatient rehabilitation program has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, a nationwide patient satisfaction and performance improvement organization. The award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have scored at or above the 95th percentile in terms of patient experience.

Robinson Construction recognized

Robinson Construction Co., based in Perryville, has been recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), a weekly magazine providing news, analysis, data and opinion for the construction industry worldwide. For the eighth consecutive year, ENR has listed Robinson Construction as a top contractor in one or more region. This year, Robinson was recognized at a leading contractor in five ENR-defined regions, based on 2019 revenue for work completed in each of the regions.

Saint Francis adds new board members

Four new members  Marvin Adams Jr., Kimberly Likens, Daniel Presson and Susan Layton Tomlin  recently joined the board of directors of the Saint Francis Health Development Board, the for-profit arm of the Saint Francis Healthcare System. The Saint Francis Health Development board identifies expansion opportunities in new and existing markets. Board members can serve a maximum of four three-year terms and must be approved by the bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese.

Community Counseling Center installs board members

The Community Counseling Center recently reinstalled several members of its board of directors. Four board members were reinstalled for one-year terms including Anna Berkbuegler of Perryville and Jackie Majoros, Jan Ward and Melissa Whitaker, all of Cape Girardeau. One board member, Kim Browne of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was reinstalled for a three-year term.

Seyer named Outstanding Director

Ellen Seyer, a 28-year member of the Notre Dame Regional High School faculty, was named recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Director Award for the Southeast Region of the Missouri Choral Directors Association (MCDA).

Thompson earns fellowship distinction

Jackson Dental practice administrator Kay Thompson has achieved the distinction of Fellow in the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM). The fellowship recognizes her professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed requirements set forth by AADOM.

Swan Childress joins Southeast Missourian

Maria Swan Childress recently joined the Southeast Missourian in a news and special projects role. She joins the newspapers editorial board and will serve as the Southeast Missourians brand marketing manager. Previously, Swan Childress work for 17 years at JCS Wireless. She holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri.