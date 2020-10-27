Vote for life
We are just days away from the most important election of our lifetimes! We have the privilege of voting for the party that upholds the sanctity of ALL life and protects our God-given rights, our freedom to worship, lower taxation, etc. OR voting for death and destruction of life which accompanies the party of increased taxation, Green New Deal, making the earth our "god", socialism/communism, to name a few.
A few holy priests/bishops have spoken about the intrinsic evil of abortion and the non-negotiables and the differences in the party platforms. Most have chosen not to speak or are telling us to "tolerate a little evil to have what is best for all." No! Speaking holy truth is what is needed.
We are tired of the gray matter and leading your flocks to perdition. No wonder droves have left their Catholic faith! How disturbing that fewer Catholics are voting for life than in 2016.
Bishops hyperventilate in their very long wordy documents on "voting with a well formed conscience!" There is no clarity.
Give us insight on the non-negotiables and intrinsic evils!
It is very clear which party has their thumb on the USCCB.
There is one clear choice for all people of faith, and it is not the party of death. What is best for the whole country is to vote for the party that tries to protect the millions and millions of babies and our God-given rights!
Carol Trankler, Jackson
