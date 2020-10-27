Today in History
Today is Sunday, Nov. 1, the 306th day of 2020. There are 60 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 1, 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)
On this date:
In 1478, the Spanish Inquisition was established.
In 1512, Michelangelo's just-completed paintings on the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel were publicly unveiled by the artist's patron, Pope Julius II.
In 1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.
In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln named Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan General-in-Chief of the Union armies, succeeding Lt. Gen. Winfield Scott.
In 1870, the United States Weather Bureau made its first meteorological observations.
In 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an "axis" running between Rome and Berlin.
In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward Black readers, was first published.
In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named "Ivy Mike," at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
In 1973, following the "Saturday Night Massacre," Acting Attorney General Robert H. Bork appointed Leon Jaworski to be the new Watergate special prosecutor, succeeding Archibald Cox.
In 1989, East Germany reopened its border with Czechoslovakia, prompting tens of thousands of refugees to flee to the West.
In 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.
In 2003, Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean stirred controversy within his party by telling the Des Moines Register he wanted to be "the candidate for guys with Confederate flags in their pickup trucks." (The former Vermont governor explained that he intended to encourage the return of Southern voters who had abandoned the Democrats for decades but were disaffected with the Republicans.)
Ten years ago: Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, 61, was convicted by a jury in Erie, Pennsylvania, of participating in a bizarre plot in which a pizza delivery driver was forced to rob a bank wearing a metal bomb collar that later exploded, killing him. (Diehl-Armstrong was later sentenced to life in prison.) The San Francisco Giants won the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 5.
Five years ago: Turkey's ruling party secured a stunning victory in a snap parliamentary election, sweeping back into single-party rule only five months after losing it. Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was installed as the first Black leader of the U.S. Episcopal Church during a ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral. Fred Thompson, 73, a folksy former Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee who appeared in feature films and on television, died in Nashville. The Kansas City Royals won their first World Series crown since 1985, beating the New York Mets 7-2 in Game 5, which lasted 12 innings, ending after midnight.
One year ago: Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke announced that he was ending his Democratic presidential campaign, which had failed to recapture the enthusiasm and fundraising prowess of his 2018 Senate bid. House investigators called Energy Secretary Rick Perry to testify in the impeachment inquiry; he was the first member of the Trump Cabinet asked to appear before the House. (Perry failed to appear for the closed-door hearing.) President Donald Trump said longtime Homeland Security official Chad Wolf would be the department's next acting head; he would be the fifth person to lead the agency. Chicago teachers and more than 300,000 students returned to classrooms following an 11-day strike. The New York Mets named Carlos Beltran as the team's new manager. (Beltran parted ways with the Mets less than three months later; he had been the only Astros player mentioned by name when Major League Baseball issued its findings from a probe into that team's sign-stealing.) Google jumped into the fitness tracker business, buying Fitbit for about $2.1 billion.
Today's Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 85. Country singer Bill Anderson is 83. Actor Barbara Bosson is 81. Actor Robert Foxworth is 79. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 78. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 76. Actor Jeannie Berlin is 71. Music producer David Foster is 71. Actor Belita Moreno is 71. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 66. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 63. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 62. Rock musician Eddie MacDonald (Smalltown Glory, The Alarm) is 61. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 60. Actor Helene Udy is 59. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 58. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 58. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 57. Country singer "Big Kenny" Alphin (Big and Rich) is 57. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 54. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 51. Actor Toni Collette is 48. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 48. Actor-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 48. Actor David Berman is 47. Actor Aishwarya Rai is 47. Rock singer Bo Bice is 45. Actor Matt Jones is 39. Actor Natalia Tena is 36. Actor Penn Badgley is 34. Actor Max Burkholder is 23. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 23.
-
Cape schools stay with EBO MDIn a unanimous vote, and despite a public challenge from a competing firm, the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Monday to authorize negotiation of a contract with Essential Benefit Offerings (EBO MD) for what school superintendent Neil Glass called...
-
SEMO Food Bank receives grant for study, pilot programSoutheast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, has received a grant from Feeding America that will cover the cost of monthly mobile food distributions in Scott County and other nearby counties through April, a study on how well the food banks...
-
Three area deaths attributed to coronavirusHealth officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday, two in Bollinger County, Missouri, and one in Cape Girardeau County. Bollinger County reported two deaths because of the virus, bringing the countys total to four. As of Monday, the...
-
Cape County wrapping up CARES Act funding processWith just over two months left in 2020, Cape Girardeau County officials say the calendar and the countys $9.2 million coronavirus relief fund should both run out at about the same time. It will be awfully close, commented First District County...
-
Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled4Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this years parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open...
-
Backfisch, Kiefer vie for commissioner of Scott County 2nd DistrictMike Backfisch Jr. and Donnie Kiefer are both candidates for 2nd District Scott County commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Backfisch is a Republican while Kiefer is a Democrat. The following is a Q&A with each candidate. Backfisch: I have worked as a...
-
-
Optimist Club to honor law enforcement personnelA U.S. Navy veteran, former prosecutor and retired federal judge will speak at Thursdays Respect for Law event sponsored by Cape Girardeaus Evening Optimist Club. Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. will provide remarks at the event, and the club will honor...
-
Zonta Southeast Missouri local projectsBoys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri has partnered with Zonta to help fund our SMART Girls Program. SMART Girls is a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program...
-
Local News 10/26/20Actor, singer John Schneider headlines event next week at drive-inHes been Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Jonathan Kent on Smallville, a musician and an independent filmmaker, and next weekend, John Schneider will be the headliner at Rock N Roll Drive-In in Blomeyer. Schneiders event will include both a...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/25/20Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape, Inc. held the second annual Monster Mash Car Bash on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Classic cars, decorated in various displays, lined the parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St. where children dressed in Halloween costumes were able to...
-
Photo Gallery 10/25/2011th annual Oak Ridge Trunk or TreatThe 11th annual Trunk or Treat at Oak Ridge High School was held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, sponsored by the Oak Ridge P.T.O and the Oak Ridge Jr. High Pep Club. Children of all ages were invited to put on their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat out...
-
-
About 100 new coronavirus cases reported19No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease. Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the...
-
Sitting senator, newcomer face off for Cape House seat14A sitting state senator and a man who has never held public office are vying for the state House seat that virtually covers Cape Girardeau. Democrat Andy Leighton, 58, and Republican Wayne Wallingford, 74, are running for the seat being vacated by...
-
-
Newman Center 'ahead of schedule'According to the director of Southeast Missouri State University's Newman Center, Deacon Tom Schumer, the construction for the new Catholic campus ministry building is ahead of schedule. After beginning demolition and construction on the site this...
-
Photo Gallery 10/24/20WaterFest creates a splash in downtown Cape GirardeauThe Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation held WaterFest on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the parking lot at the corner of Themis and Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Volunteer for the Kellerman Foundation MJ DeGraff said more than 250...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/25/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes for the Oct. 19 and 22 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the citys interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday. Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to...
-
Honorable Young Men Club seeks to expand reach with new initiativeLocal youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club is looking to take its initiative to another level. The organization was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean,...
-
Student creates mural to commemorate coronavirus pandemic5Tenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk...
-
More CARES Act distribution ok'd by Cape CountyCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the distribution of $60,105.97 in coronavirus relief money to non-public sector entities at its meeting Thursday. Businesses seeking COVID-19 expense reimbursements were required to produce receipts or...
-
Positive trends seen in coronavirus numbers2After several weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, Cape Girardeau County officials got a bit of good news Thursday morning from the countys emergency management agency director. Mark Winkler updated county...
-
Illinois seeking to extradite alleged child sex offenderIllinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges. Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five...
-
Notre Dame cancels craft fair scheduled for November1Notre Dame Regional High School has canceled the upcoming Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health department guidelines, the school announced in a news release. I truly love working with all of the...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/23/20Cape Girardeau Fire Department training exerciseThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held a live burn exercise Friday morning for approximately 15 first and second year firefighters. The training exercise was held at 222 N. Middle St. in Cape Girardeau, which is scheduled for demolition in the...
-
Photo Gallery 10/23/20Old Town Cape's RevivifyOld Town Cape held its first-ever Revivify fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. The Revivify fundraiser was an open house-style event held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees were able to support and learn more...
-
Most read 10/22/20What we don't know about the election47We are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what...
-
-
-
-
Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale3Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was bad, Cape Girardeaus police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement not the response of city residents that has had a deleterious...
-
Most read 10/20/20Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported; no new deaths18More than 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region Monday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 60 new cases 21 Saturday,...
-