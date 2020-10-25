Cape Rock in October

More to explore
Actor, singer John Schneider headlines event next week at drive-inHes been Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Jonathan Kent on Smallville, a musician and an independent filmmaker, and next weekend, John Schneider will be the headliner at Rock N Roll Drive-In in Blomeyer. Schneiders event will include both a...
Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City2Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this years parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open...
Photo Gallery 10/25/20Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape, Inc. held the second annual Monster Mash Car Bash on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Classic cars, decorated in various displays, lined the parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St. where children dressed in Halloween costumes were able to...
Photo Gallery 10/25/2011th annual Oak Ridge Trunk or TreatThe 11th annual Trunk or Treat at Oak Ridge High School was held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, sponsored by the Oak Ridge P.T.O and the Oak Ridge Jr. High Pep Club. Children of all ages were invited to put on their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat out...
About 100 new coronavirus cases reported19No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease. Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the...
Sitting senator, newcomer face off for Cape House seat14A sitting state senator and a man who has never held public office are vying for the state House seat that virtually covers Cape Girardeau. Democrat Andy Leighton, 58, and Republican Wayne Wallingford, 74, are running for the seat being vacated by...
Newman Center 'ahead of schedule'According to the director of Southeast Missouri State University's Newman Center, Deacon Tom Schumer, the construction for the new Catholic campus ministry building is ahead of schedule. After beginning demolition and construction on the site this...
Photo Gallery 10/24/20WaterFest creates a splash in downtown Cape GirardeauThe Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation held WaterFest on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the parking lot at the corner of Themis and Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Volunteer for the Kellerman Foundation MJ DeGraff said more than 250...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/25/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes for the Oct. 19 and 22 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the citys interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday. Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to...
Honorable Young Men Club seeks to expand reach with new initiativeLocal youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club is looking to take its initiative to another level. The organization was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean,...
Student creates mural to commemorate coronavirus pandemic4Tenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk...
More CARES Act distribution ok'd by Cape CountyCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the distribution of $60,105.97 in coronavirus relief money to non-public sector entities at its meeting Thursday. Businesses seeking COVID-19 expense reimbursements were required to produce receipts or...
Positive trends seen in coronavirus numbers2After several weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, Cape Girardeau County officials got a bit of good news Thursday morning from the countys emergency management agency director. Mark Winkler updated county...
Illinois seeking to extradite alleged child sex offenderIllinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges. Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five...
Notre Dame cancels craft fair scheduled for November1Notre Dame Regional High School has canceled the upcoming Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health department guidelines, the school announced in a news release. I truly love working with all of the...
I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps closed overnight TuesdayContractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp and exit closures near the interchange. According to a...
Photo Gallery 10/23/20Cape Girardeau Fire Department training exerciseThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held a live burn exercise Friday morning for approximately 15 first and second year firefighters. The training exercise was held at 222 N. Middle St. in Cape Girardeau, which is scheduled for demolition in the...
Photo Gallery 10/23/20Old Town Cape's RevivifyOld Town Cape held its first-ever Revivify fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. The Revivify fundraiser was an open house-style event held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees were able to support and learn more...
Most read 10/22/20What we don't know about the election47We are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what...
Coronavirus takes eight lives in region3Area health officials attributed eight deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five of the deaths came Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the countys total number of virus deaths to 49. The deaths involved one person in the 70-79 age...
Airport manager Amos details coronavirus effects, looks to future4Katrina Amos has worked at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport since 2008 and became its manager in late January, following the 22-year tenure of now-retired Bruce Loy. Amos, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, stepped into the job just before COVID-19...
Tough talks tonight; Spirit Week at SoutheastInfertility. Homelessness. Miscarriage. Domestic violence. Cancer. Police violence. Tonight, survivors of each of these harrowing experiences will speak on their experience, and emerging from it. Last week, the Southeast Missourian published a wrap....
WaterFest on Saturday celebrates Water/Ways Smithsonian exhibitCape Girardeau's history and the Mississippi River are inextricably linked, and an outdoor festival Saturday will celebrate both that and an exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution now on display at Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape...
Scott City police chief Culler resigns; Rutherford takes overScott City government has announced the resignation of police chief Michael Culler to seek a position outside of law enforcement, according to an announcement on the municipal website. Capt. Larry Rutherford has assumed Cullers duties as interim...
Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale3Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was bad, Cape Girardeaus police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement not the response of city residents that has had a deleterious...
Most read 10/20/20Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported; no new deaths18More than 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region Monday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 60 new cases 21 Saturday,...
