Investment in Missouri's economy

Letter to the Editor

This year has been hard on us all. From working and attending school virtually to increased unemployment and business closures, the pandemic has compounded the economic challenges for our region.

But there have been bright spots for Southeast Missouri. A few weeks ago, Cape Girardeau released its Vision 2040 project, an exciting roadmap for the area's economic development. An intentional focus on areas such as workforce development, education, arts and entertainment, and parks and recreation could all go a long way in making Cape a more prosperous community for us all.

I was also heartened by a recent announcement outlining how Ameren intends to invest in our region in the coming years. The utility's new plan promises a huge expansion into renewable energy, coupled with the eventual retirement of its coal plants. More wind and solar energy will benefit our local economy. The proposed projects could create thousands of job opportunities for contractors, engineers and installers, and provide tax benefits to local communities. And as a business owner, I like knowing that more energy will be coming from clean, environmentally-friendly sources.

There's still so much unknown as local businesses continue to weather the pandemic, but I'm glad to see that plans to invest in our region's future are still underway. I encourage you to join me in supporting companies like Ameren who are leading efforts that are good for Missouri jobs and businesses.

MIKE ZAHNER, Perryville, Missouri