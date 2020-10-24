Cracking down on domestic violence

-
Terry Kitchen, Mike Bennett left profound legacies [video]It's natural to wonder if we could do more with our lives or make a greater impact in our spheres of influence. The recent death of local dentist Dr. Mike Bennett and the renaming of the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School after the late...
-
-
Will changes to American life become permanent?The coronavirus, widespread quarantines, an unprecedented self-induced recession, and unchecked rioting, looting and protesting -- all in a presidential election year -- are radically disrupting American habits and behavior. Rents, home prices and...
-
A new challenge for tough times"Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face." During Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker quoted a man who approached him at a town hall. "Dude, that's a felony," is how Booker described his response. Good for...
-
Column (10/23/20)Stimulus spending benefits politicians, not taxpayersI recall several presidential elections ago, an elementary school teacher wrote a newspaper column about a mock election he held in his class. Two students were nominated by their classmates, and then they campaigned for their votes. Who won the...
-
Column (10/23/20)Koch and Hooks inspire with their new bookEvery year witnesses the publication of countless books. Some are interesting, and a few are inspiring. The forthcoming book by Charles Koch (business owner and philanthropist) and Brian Hooks (CEO of philanthropic community Stand Together),...
-
Editorial (10/23/20)SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarshipThose in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but...
-
Column (10/22/20)What we don't know about the electionWe are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what...
-
-
-
Column (10/22/20)Terry Kitchen led a life of purpose, Christian faithLast Friday, Oct. 16, marked the culmination of a process that began several months ago. It was the formal unveiling of the Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School named after Terry W. Kitchen, longtime Cape Central teacher, coach, athletic director and...
-
Editorial (10/21/20)Cape flood wall murals get long awaited upgradesMurals covering the outside of the Mississippi flood wall shine brighter than ever. After years of work toward securing a lighting solution, Old Town Cape, led by longtime volunteer and board member Danny Essner, recently flipped the switch on the...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/19/20)Survivor stories are examples of resilience, faith and loveHopefully you had a chance to read the special survivor-story section of the Southeast Missourian last Tuesday, featuring members of our community bravely telling their stories of endurance and persistence. You can hear these inspirational stories...
-
Column (10/19/20)Confirmation hearings shouldn't be so worthlessAmy Coney Barrett acquitted herself very well at her confirmation hearings, which means, quite often, she refused to answer questions. Barrett is an exemplary nominee, who was knowledgeable, clear and composed throughout the three days of...
-
Editorial (10/16/20)Smithsonian exhibit opens Monday in Cape GirardeauA traveling Smithsonian exhibit focused on water will open to the public on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Referred to as the Water/Ways Exhibit, it will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall. The exhibit looks at the...
-
Editorial (10/14/20)Mangels played important role in finance for universityKathy Mangels, a high-ranking administrator who has made significant contributions to the success of Southeast Missouri State University, will retire at the end of the month. Mangels was named vice president for finance and administration in 2006...
-
Editorial (10/9/20)Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates milestone anniversaryThe one-to-one youth mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters recently marked its 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau chapter has been a resounding success, connecting more than 2,000 youth with mentors and affecting more than...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/7/20)Editorial: Hayes played important role for university with local mediaAfter 29 years working in communications at Southeast Missouri State University, Ann Hayes has retired. Hayes was hired as director of the SEMO News Bureau in March 1991, a position she held for most of her tenure at Southeast. In December 2017, she...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/5/20)Consider supporting the Salvation Army's red kettle campaignYou can expect to see the Salvation Armys red kettles earlier this year. The annual drive is normally a Thanksgiving to Christmas initiative, but Cape Girardeau Salvation Army officer Lt. Matt DeGonia tells the Southeast Missourian because of the...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/2/20)EDITORIAL: What you need to know about voting in the upcoming electionThere's been plenty of discussion -- and debate -- over absentee and mail-in ballots during this unusual election year. Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long provided a first-person account of how he navigated the absentee maze. And we've...
-
Editorial (9/30/20)Center Junction project progressing with only minor disruptionsProgress continues on the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Crews recently began Phase 2 of the project, which means another adjustment in traffic flow. But it wasn't that long ago that city leaders...
-
Cracking down on domestic violence
Domestic Violence Awareness month is observed each October as a way to bring attention to the problem of domestic violence and to support efforts to end domestic violence.
Eighty-nine women were killed in 2019 in the state of Missouri by their domestic partners. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, guns were used in 86% of these domestic violence-related homicides. Under federal law, domestic violence abusers found guilty of a misdemeanor are denied the ability to access or purchase firearms. This is not the law in Missouri. Nearly 1 million women alive today have been shot or shot at by an intimate partner. On average, 53 women are shot per month by an intimate partner, and 4.5 million women report being threatened with a gun.
Statewide domestic violence laws are needed because without a state law that mirrors the federal law, local and state officials cannot enforce the prohibition against abusers convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence using firearms. As a survivor of domestic violence, who was subjected to physical and emotional abuse from my ex-husband over a period of nine years, I know what is at stake. Our legislature must close loopholes so that abusers do not have easy access to firearms. Missouri needs common sense laws to prevent intimate partner gun homicides.
If you or someone you know needs help to escape an abusive situation, visit semosafehouse.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 for tty.
LESLIE WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau