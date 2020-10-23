SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarship

Editorial

Those in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but also their families.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair recently told the Southeast Missourian he had four officers resign from his department, three of whom left law enforcement entirely. It's not necessarily a referendum on this area, but, as the chief said, it's a challenge when the national narrative becomes so anti-police.

An issue the Cape PD faces is a lack of Black officers. Cape Girardeau has one. The general consensus is part of the problem is the cost of going to the police academy.

Local not-for-profit One City recently started a scholarship to fund a minority's tuition to the academy. The SEMO football team, led by Coach Tom Matukewicz, decided to host a car wash to support the scholarship. The coach told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday the car wash raised $13,000. The money will be split with $5,500 going to the One City scholarship and $6,500 going toward a SEMO football scholarship for a minority who wants to attend the SEMO Police Academy in January.

Coach Tuke and his team have done a tremendous job over the years at not only coaching a winning football team but also training the players to be young men of integrity and good character. This is yet another example. Coach, of course, defers credit to his players. But he's doing something special with these young men, and we're thrilled to see them get involved with an important issue.