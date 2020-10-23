Prayer 10-23-20

More to explore
-
Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief4The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the citys interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday. Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to...
-
Honorable Young Men Club seeks to expand reach with new initiativeLocal youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club is looking to take its initiative to another level. The organization was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean,...
-
Student creates mural to commemorate coronavirus pandemicTenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk...
-
More CARES Act distribution ok'd by Cape CountyCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the distribution of $60,105.97 in coronavirus relief money to non-public sector entities at its meeting Thursday. Businesses seeking COVID-19 expense reimbursements were required to produce receipts or...
-
Positive trends seen in coronavirus numbersAfter several weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, Cape Girardeau County officials got a bit of good news Thursday morning from the countys emergency management agency director. Mark Winkler updated county...
-
Illinois seeking to extradite alleged child sex offenderIllinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges. Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five...
-
Notre Dame cancels craft fair scheduled for NovemberNotre Dame Regional High School has canceled the upcoming Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health department guidelines, the school announced in a news release. I truly love working with all of the...
-
-
-
I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps closed overnight TuesdayContractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp and exit closures near the interchange. According to a...
-
Coronavirus takes eight lives in region2Area health officials attributed eight deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five of the deaths came Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the countys total number of virus deaths to 49. The deaths involved one person in the 70-79 age...
-
Airport manager Amos details coronavirus effects, looks to future3Katrina Amos has worked at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport since 2008 and became its manager in late January, following the 22-year tenure of now-retired Bruce Loy. Amos, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, stepped into the job just before COVID-19...
-
Tough talks tonight; Spirit Week at SoutheastInfertility. Homelessness. Miscarriage. Domestic violence. Cancer. Police violence. Tonight, survivors of each of these harrowing experiences will speak on their experience, and emerging from it. Last week, the Southeast Missourian published a wrap....
-
WaterFest on Saturday celebrates Water/Ways Smithsonian exhibitCape Girardeau's history and the Mississippi River are inextricably linked, and an outdoor festival Saturday will celebrate both that and an exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution now on display at Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape...
-
Scott City police chief Culler resigns; Rutherford takes overScott City government has announced the resignation of police chief Michael Culler to seek a position outside of law enforcement, according to an announcement on the municipal website. Capt. Larry Rutherford has assumed Cullers duties as interim...
-
-
SEMO Food Bank to receive federal fundsGov. Mike Parson announced $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to be divided among Missouri's six regional food banks to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance, with more than $500,000 of...
-
-
-
Miner board in upheaval; mayor under fireMINER, Mo. Since June, the Miner Board of Aldermen has dealt with physical altercations, allegations of illegal meeting practices, along with several resignations by board members, culminating with a motion to remove the citys mayor...
-
-
Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale3Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was bad, Cape Girardeaus police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement not the response of city residents that has had a deleterious...
-
First Black student to graduate from Central, Clara Daniels, dies at 854Clara Daniels, the first Black student to receive a diploma from Cape Girardeau Central High School, died Oct. 13 in Topeka, Kansas. Daniels, 85, passed away at her sons home following a long battle with cancer. Daniels was permitted to attend...
-
Jackson firefighter completes course of studyJackson Fire Rescue Capt. Greg Hecht recently graduated from National Fire Academy and completed the Managing Officer Program, the department recently announced. Hecht is one of only nine individuals in Missouri to complete the program, according...
-
'The New Normal' set to stream from River Campus next monthStudents in Southeast Missouri State University's Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will perform in a new medium next month when "The New Normal: A Collection of Short Plays" streams from the River Campus. "The New Normal"...
-
-
-
-
Most read 10/17/20Six coronavirus deaths reported in region10Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Friday. The deaths from the disease related to coronavirus came in the same week regional officials attributed nine other deaths to the virus. Four of the newly reported fatalities...
-
Most read 10/17/20Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the future13Here is a round-up of news about coronavirus in our region -- and the larger world. Statistics underline that COVID-19 is dangerous to the elderly but less of a concern to young adults. Still, younger people who become infected can carry it to those...
-
Most read 10/16/20State reports coronavirus cases within school district boundaries12COVID-19 cases among school-age children and young adults have risen in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state tracks virus cases of those age 5 to 19 within a school districts...
-
Most read 10/16/20Mom: Boy killed by car left note that he was running away3MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. An 11-year-old who was upset about being grounded was fatally struck by a car after writing a note explaining he was running away from his suburban St. Louis home, his mother said. Zaelynn Wiseman walked about 2 miles before...
-
Most read 10/15/20Some medical marijuana dispensaries opening soon, but area outlets could take longer2Medical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,...