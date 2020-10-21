Guardian Angel School Honors Mary in October

October is a month dedicated to our Holy Mother, Mary. In fact, October 7 is the feast day of "Our Lady of the Rosary" In addition, October 13 is the anniversary of the Great Miracle of the Sun that occurred in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. On this date, Mary appeared to 3 children of Fatima for the 6th month in a row on the 13th and the sun looked like it was dancing in the sky.

The Guardian Angel staff & students say the rosary at least once a week as a group during October. On October 13, a beautiful day to be outside, the rosary was prayed in our rosary garden located next to church. With the roses still blooming and the birds a chirping, the children's voices were lifted to the Heavens. Often the rosary is prayed for specific health issues and the welfare of our school.

Our country is in need of much prayer right now. If you haven't prayed lately or been to church, please consider doing so! Pick up a rosary and ask Mary to intercede to her son for all of us and our country.