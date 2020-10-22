Billboard for Rush

Letter to the Editor

As we locals know, Rush Limbaugh, "our hometown star," comes back frequently and especially during the holidays.

A couple of billboards north of the Cape Girardeau Airport on I-55 are vacant. With the Drury influence and our love for our native son Rush, it is most fitting that a billboard saluting Rush would be most appropriate and would boost his positivity in his fight against cancer.

DARLA BUCKHANNON BRITAIN, Chaffee, Missouri