*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Billboard for Rush

Thursday, October 22, 2020

As we locals know, Rush Limbaugh, "our hometown star," comes back frequently and especially during the holidays.

A couple of billboards north of the Cape Girardeau Airport on I-55 are vacant. With the Drury influence and our love for our native son Rush, it is most fitting that a billboard saluting Rush would be most appropriate and would boost his positivity in his fight against cancer.

DARLA BUCKHANNON BRITAIN, Chaffee, Missouri