Coronavirus takes eight lives in regionArea health officials attributed eight deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five of the deaths came Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the countys total number of virus deaths to 49. The deaths involved one person in the 70-79 age...
Airport manager Amos details coronavirus effects, looks to future1Katrina Amos has worked at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport since 2008 and became its manager in late January, following the 22-year tenure of now-retired Bruce Loy. Amos, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, stepped into the job just before COVID-19...
Tough talks tonight; Spirit Week at SoutheastInfertility. Homelessness. Miscarriage. Domestic violence. Cancer. Police violence. Tonight, survivors of each of these harrowing experiences will speak on their experience, and emerging from it. Last week, the Southeast Missourian published a wrap....
WaterFest on Saturday celebrates Water/Ways Smithsonian exhibitCape Girardeau's history and the Mississippi River are inextricably linked, and an outdoor festival Saturday will celebrate both that and an exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution now on display at Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape...
Scott City police chief Culler resigns; Rutherford takes overScott City government has announced the resignation of police chief Michael Culler to seek a position outside of law enforcement, according to an announcement on the municipal website. Capt. Larry Rutherford has assumed Cullers duties as interim...
SEMO Food Bank to receive federal fundsGov. Mike Parson announced $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to be divided among Missouri's six regional food banks to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance, with more than $500,000 of...
Miner board in upheaval; mayor under fireMINER, Mo. Since June, the Miner Board of Aldermen has dealt with physical altercations, allegations of illegal meeting practices, along with several resignations by board members, culminating with a motion to remove the citys mayor...
Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale3Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was bad, Cape Girardeaus police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement not the response of city residents that has had a deleterious...
First Black student to graduate from Central, Clara Daniels, dies at 854Clara Daniels, the first Black student to receive a diploma from Cape Girardeau Central High School, died Oct. 13 in Topeka, Kansas. Daniels, 85, passed away at her sons home following a long battle with cancer. Daniels was permitted to attend...
Jackson firefighter completes course of studyJackson Fire Rescue Capt. Greg Hecht recently graduated from National Fire Academy and completed the Managing Officer Program, the department recently announced. Hecht is one of only nine individuals in Missouri to complete the program, according...
'The New Normal' set to stream from River Campus next monthStudents in Southeast Missouri State University's Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will perform in a new medium next month when "The New Normal: A Collection of Short Plays" streams from the River Campus. "The New Normal"...
New rates recommended for Jackson Civic CenterRental rates and other fees at the Jackson Civic Center will increase next year if the Jackson Board of Aldermen accepts a new rate schedule recommended by the citys park board. The Jackson aldermen reviewed the revised rental rates during their...
Jackson Recycling Center updates operating hoursJackson Recycling Centers fall and winter hours will begin Nov. 7. Starting on that date, the centers hours will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal schedule will continue through March...
Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported; no new deaths18More than 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region Monday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 60 new cases 21 Saturday,...
CARES Act funding available for Cape airport plan16This story is updated. Significant monies from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act are available to help cover costs associated with the Terminal Area Master Plan (TAMP) for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City...
Bethel Assembly organizes food program for at-risk children in communityCars lined up in the pouring rain Monday afternoon to receive free meals, snacks and milk for children as part of the Bethel Assembly of God of Cape Girardeau At Risk Food Program, distributed at Arena Park under the 4H barn. We love being able to...
Jackson seeks alternatives to health insurance plan for city employees2The cost of providing health insurance to Jackson city employees could increase more than 20% next year if the city renews its existing health care plan. The potential rate increase is due, in part, to several large medical claims filed by municipal...
Jackson board schedules vote for mayor, aldermenAlthough the November general election is just two weeks away, the Jackson Board of Aldermen is turning its focus to a municipal election next spring. At their meeting Monday night, the aldermen set April 6, 2021, for the city's next election for...
Upgrades coming for Jackson's Safety CitySafety City in Jackson City Park, the brainchild of the Jackson Noon Optimists Club, now has a brand-new sign and upgrades are on order. The miniature town with paved roads has been teaching traffic safety rules to young children since Safety City...
Cape County commissioners approve dump truck purchase1During a brief business meeting Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to replace a 13-year-old dump truck with a newer, more fuel-efficient model. The Freightliner vehicle will be purchased from TAG Truck Enterprises at a cost of...
Tamatha Crowson: Rising from homelessness2Tamatha Crowson of Cape Girardeau is a successful personal trainer, business owner and founder of the largest boot camp challenge in the nation. Over the past four years, she has immersed herself in a mindset of perseverance, hustle and drive. She...
Most read 10/17/20Six coronavirus deaths reported in region10Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Friday. The deaths from the disease related to coronavirus came in the same week regional officials attributed nine other deaths to the virus. Four of the newly reported fatalities...
Most read 10/17/20Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the future13Here is a round-up of news about coronavirus in our region -- and the larger world. Statistics underline that COVID-19 is dangerous to the elderly but less of a concern to young adults. Still, younger people who become infected can carry it to those...
Most read 10/16/20State reports coronavirus cases within school district boundaries12COVID-19 cases among school-age children and young adults have risen in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state tracks virus cases of those age 5 to 19 within a school districts...
Most read 10/16/20Mom: Boy killed by car left note that he was running away3MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. An 11-year-old who was upset about being grounded was fatally struck by a car after writing a note explaining he was running away from his suburban St. Louis home, his mother said. Zaelynn Wiseman walked about 2 miles before...
Most read 10/15/20Some medical marijuana dispensaries opening soon, but area outlets could take longer2Medical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,...
DELTA DENTAL OF MISSOURI LAUNCHES VIRTUAL LAND OF SMILES® PROGRAM
Delta Dental of Missouris Land of Smiles® program, known for visiting hundreds of elementary schools throughout Missouri each year to teach grade-school children good dental health habits, has launched a new virtual experience in response to the continuing impact of COVID-19. The engaging, age-appropriate online program features a vibrant 30-minute video with brand-new Land of Smiles superhero characters, which can be used for students in the classroom and for those involved in partial or full-time virtual learning. More than 100 Missouri schools, including East and West Lane Elementary Schools in Jackson and Clippard and Barbara Blanchard Elementary Schools in Cape Girardeau, have already signed up to take advantage of this free virtual program. Delta Dental of Missouri is continuing to take bookings for its program and encourages schools throughout the state to sign up to access it.
The virtual Land of Smiles experience follows dynamic superhero Captain Super GrinSM, as he defeats his nemesis, Caz CavitySM, with a little help from his sidekicks, Terri Tooth FairySM and ToothpickSM. Throughout the adventure, students learn the importance of brushing teeth twice a day, flossing, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly. Delta Dental of Missouri offers free smile bags to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits that they learn. Each school is responsible for distributing the bags to participating students who attend school in person or virtually.
When COVID hit, our team, like the rest of the nation, wasnt sure what the 2020-2021 school year would look like, so we went to work to develop our virtual Land of Smiles program, said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. The new characters are a lot of fun and do a fantastic job of encouraging young students to take great care of their growing smiles. Were pleased that the program has already received rave reviews from students and teachers alike.
Delta Dental of Missouri will be following federal, state and county guidelines to determine when it is safe to resume its in-person Land of Smiles performances at schools. In the meantime, interested teachers, school nurses and principals can visit www.LandofSmilesProgram.org to preview the free program and request access to it on a date and time that works for their students.
