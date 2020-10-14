*Menu
DAR National Day of Service

User-submitted story by Carolyn Webb
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
El Camino Real Cleaning Crew

October 11th is a DAR National Day of Service each year. The Nancy Hunter Chapter cleaned the El Camino Real marker placed at the corner of William and Spanish Streets in 1917. Pictured are Janet Stovall, Carolyn Webb, Sue Morrow and Charlotte Slinkard.

