Mangels played important role in finance for university

Editorial

Kathy Mangels, a high-ranking administrator who has made significant contributions to the success of Southeast Missouri State University, will retire at the end of the month.

Mangels was named vice president for finance and administration in 2006 and before that served in several positions at SEMO dating back to the late '90s, including university controller, university foundation treasurer, assistant treasurer and budget analyst.

Mangels has helped navigate the university through various financial challenges, particularly as state funding has declined. The university is not only a major employer in the area, but it has a significant economic impact. Mangels' steady hand at the helm of university financials has been an asset, positioning Southeast for success going forward.

Dr. Brad Sheriff will succeed Mangels as vice president for finance and administration. Sheriff previously served as vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He holds a doctorate from the Indiana Institute of Technology, a higher education certificate from Harvard, an MBA from the University of Illinois-Springfield and an undergraduate degree in business from Greenville University and is a certified management accountant. We welcome him to Cape Girardeau.

The Southeast Missourian has enjoyed working with Kathy Mangels over the years. Mangels has been not only competent in her responsibilities but also accessible and helpful in the sharing of information as we report on university news. We wish her well in retirement.