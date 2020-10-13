Why I'm running against Wayne Wallingford

Please join us in celebrating the retirement and overturning the legacy of Sen. Wayne Wallingford. This event is happening now through 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, at designated polling locations.

Sen. Wallingford has earned his retirement from elected office through a variety of actions that put him at odds with the majority of voters he now seeks to represent in House District 147.

First, instead of accepting the people's vote for limited terms and leaving the legislature when his term expired, Sen. Wallingford forced his way back into the House seat race. He participated in a reckless intra-party primary election squabble that split his party. That in turn undoubtedly contributed to Cape County's loss of his prized Senate seat.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Second, Sen. Wallingford put Amendment 3, "Dirty Missouri," on the ballot this election cycle. In 2018, a significant majority of Missouri voters -- including voters in HD 147 -- supported "Clean Missouri," a constitutional amendment that improved the fairness of lobbying and redistricting rules and set limits to contributions to state legislative campaigns. Apparently, Sen Wallingford doesn't believe the priorities of HD 147 voters are important.

Third, Sen. Wallingford has used his considerable power and influence to decimate Southeast Missouri State University. His votes to cut higher education funding have set the university back to 1999 funding levels, and put dozens of programs on the chopping block and/or on the brink of oblivion. Southeast is our region's university. People who live here go there to improve their lot in life.

He just does not get it.

We are going to retire Sen. Wallingford, because we believe as you do, that fairness, integrity and education are essential for healthy communities. We need your help. Please contact us at LeightonForMO@gmail.com or find us at Upballot.com/Andy-Leighton. We know we can do better together.

Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Leighton For MO, Roy Leighton, Treasurer