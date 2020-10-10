Prayer 10-11-20
O Lord Jesus, we worship you, for your name is above every other name. Amen.
Local News 10/13/20Juvenile arrested in Sikeston shooting1SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile has been arrested for the Oct. 2 shooting at the annual Sikeston Cotton Carnival. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded...
Guided by faith, couple teaches martial arts to those with disabilitiesAmong awards and trophies on display in the Outerlimits martial arts studio, there is the Barrier of Freedom Community Service Award from the SEMO Alliance For Disability Independence given to Master Alan Williams. The martial arts instructor...
P'ville hospital CEO on 'leave,' official confirmsThe administrator at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville has been placed on administrative leave due to what the hospital is describing as "a personnel matter." Hospital president and CEO Patrick Carron has reportedly been on leave since...
More than 250 new coronavirus cases reported in regionMore than 250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday and Friday, but area health officials reported only one fatality attributed to the disease. That death came Thursday in Scott County, marking the county's 19th death from the...
Virus forces changes to annual help eventProject Homeless Connect will be held this week in a new Cape Girardeau location and with fewer service providers present. Credit COVID-19 for the changes. "We anticipate a much smaller number of organizations participating," said Melissa Stickel,...
Cape Public Library to install free public wifi in Cape parks with grantMissouri Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $872,000 in grant funding for libraries across the state, including $14,000 to Cape Girardeau Public Library, to increase broadband access, according to a news release from the Department of Economic...
COVID-19-positive students adjust to new living arrangements at SEMOSoutheast has reported more than 300 total COVID-19 cases since they began tracking and reporting virus data July 27. When a student receives a positive test result for the virus, specific steps are taken to ensure the safety of the student. Music...
COVID-19 test results lead to courthouse restrictionsCape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is again operating under Phase Zero restrictions after at least one member of the courthouse staff tested positive for coronavirus. The order, issued by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin...
Smith says Harry, Meghan interfering in U.S. election21Southeast Missouri's U.S. representative has asked a foreign government to prevent two of its citizens from influencing this year's U.S. presidential election. Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter to the British ambassadork Dame Karen...
Plans announced to upgrade affordable senior housing in CapeLeading Age, a trade association for elderly services operating in Missouri and 37 other states, says the need for affordable senior housing in the U.S. is "exploding." Seniors, according to the organization's website, represent fully two thirds "of...
Cape Zonta club to honor 18 Women of Excellence in November1For this year's Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau event honoring women making a difference in the community, instead of a luncheon honoring 8 to 10 women, a virtual event in November will celebrate 18 honorees who have made a difference in 2020. Julie...
Cape Co: 1 in 35 test positive for COVID-196Nearly one out of every 35 residents of Cape Girardeau County has tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is based on statistics provided Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting by Mark Winkler, director of the county's...
County, city governments to receive CARES Act fundsMillions of dollars will be allocated to Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County to help pay for COVID-19 expenses, thanks to action taken by the Cape County Commission. During their business meeting Thursday, the commissioners unanimously...
Kinder to urge reconsideration of urban deer hunting in Cape13Seven years ago, Cape Girardeau voters rejected an urban hunt to thin the herd of deer within city limits. Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a city resident, thinks the matter should be revisited. He intends to approach the Cape Girardeau City Council...
Central senior honored by National Merit organization1Cape Central high school senior Breyton Osburn was named a commended student by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, or NMSC, program, the school district announced. Osburn was honored for exceptional academic promise and performance on a...
SEMO football, Cape police team up to help send minorities to police academy2There has been no shortage of stories reported through the years on interactions between collegiate athletic programs and law enforcement, however, the majority of those instances have been told in a negative light. The Southeast Missouri State...
Officials seek public input on new Cairo bridge projectAlthough construction isnt expected to start for another five to 10 years, highway officials in Illinois and Kentucky want the publics opinion now about a proposed bridge over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky. The...
Two additional deaths attributed to coronavirusTwo area residents died from COVID-19, Cape Girardeau County health officials said Wednesday. Officials with the countys public health center reported the COVID-19-related deaths and 54 new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. The new...
Photo contests ahead of Smithsonian exhibit accepting entriesTwo photography contests will add to the celebration around an upcoming exhibition, the Smithsonian's Water/Ways, at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibition will be up from Oct. 19 through Jan. 13,...
Missouri Veterans Homes see spike in coronavirus cases5COVID-19 cases have been especially prevalent in long-term care facilities, and the states veterans homes are no exception. According to state officials, the Cape Girardeau facility has been among the hardest hit. A sudden increase in coronavirus...
MoDOT seeks comments on proposed 177 work3The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public input on proposed improvements to Highway 177 north of Cape Girardeau aimed at keeping it open during flood conditions along the Mississippi River and nearby creeks. The proposed...
Area health officials report about 100 new coronavirus cases5No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Tuesday, though area health officials tallied about a hundred new cases of the virus. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new cases 21 in Cape Girardeau,...
Mike Bennett remembered as great father, friend12Cape Girardeau dentist Mike Bennett believed life was a gift, a gift he conveyed to others through his faith, friendship and dedication to his family and his profession. Bennett died Monday morning at Saint Francis Medical Center just three days...
Photo Gallery 10/7/20Blanchard Elementary Pumpkin PatchA Blanchard Elementary teacher, Mrs. Heather Fisher, made an effort to bring the pumpkin patch to Blanchard Elementary School this year since field trips are canceled due to COVID-19. With the help of the Parent Teacher Organization, Fisher was able...
Most read 10/6/20Scott County resident dies of coronavirus5New COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases. Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with...
Most read 10/6/20Woman's body found outside Chaffee on Monday morning; investigation ongoing3Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported the body of a middle-aged woman was found Monday morning outside Chaffee, Missouri. At 10:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch,...
Business Notebook: Robot to roam Schnucks aisles; Ameren reducing carbon footprint5Three years after introducing an autonomous robot called "Tally" at select stores to enhance inventory management, Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week it is expanding the robotic technology to 46 additional stores, including the Schnucks in...
Off-duty officer, app help woman suffering cardiac event3Knowledge, technology and a servants mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau. Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubins response to a call for help through the citys...
Narcan to be distributed Thursday in Cape6An event set for this week aims to distribute information about drug overdoses and how to curtail them, and get the drug Narcan into the hands of people who might need it. Recovery advocate Kristi Booth said her organization, Recover Out Loud Harm...
Most read 10/3/20Cape Girardeau fire chief takes leave of absence2Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, after a little more than 13 months on the job, has taken a leave of absence, according to reports. Reached Friday by the Southeast Missourian, Hollis said he will comment on the reports when it is...
Most read 10/1/20What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau?5If you haven't seen it yet, you need to visit the Cape riverfront to take in the salvage operation taking place just east of the center of the channel. It's like a rotating, free-form fountain -- connected to a crane on a barge in the Mississippi...