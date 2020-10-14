Update Your Wardrobe: Fall Eyewear Trends

Cooler temperatures, beautiful fall foliage and the return of pumpkin spice everything means fall has arrived. For many, the arrival of a new season signals a change in wardrobe.

Have you ever considered changing your eyeglasses with the seasons?

Whether you wear them with prescription lenses, as blue light blocking glasses or just as a fashion statement, a new pair of glasses is a great way to show off your individuality or add a little extra something to your outfits.

Here are a few ways to take your look to the next level this fall.

 Go translucent. A great neutral, the clear frame has been popular for a while, but now we are starting to see tints of color added to them, making these frames a must-have for any wardrobe.

 Add a pop of color. Not ready to make the bold statement of color frames? Start small with a classic tortoiseshell frame with a bit of color. With so many color palettes available, its easy to find one to compliment almost any skin tone and hair color.

 Stand out from the crowd. Easy to pull o and a great way to show o your creativity, black-rimmed glass- es are great for day-to-day wearing since black goes with most any look and never really goes out of style.

Of course, these are just a few of the choices available. There are so many options, and while fashion is important, so is function. Picking out eyeglasses isnt just a matter of personal style; theres a science and art to finding the perfect pair. Working with professionals allows you to find the right style and fit for your face and vision needs.

