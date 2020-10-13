Age Spots: Medicare on my Mind

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Open Enrollment will soon be upon us. October 15 through December 7 is the time to join a Medicare Prescription Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan if you have never enrolled previously. Beneficiaries may also switch their drug plan or switch between a drug plan and an Advantage plan. Any changes made during this time will take effect January 1, 2021. Medicare prescription drug plans cover only prescription medicine. Medicare Advantage plans are managed care programs that cover Medicare Part A, Medicare Part B and usually Medicare Part D. Advantage plans can offer benefits that original Medicare does not.

It is recommended that all Medicare beneficiaries look at what is available during open enrollment, even if the plan you have was great this year. Many things can change with a prescription drug plan, including the monthly premium and the deductible. The plans can also change what medicines they cover, what tier the medicines are on and the co-pays for each medication.

Because of COVID-19, our office will have some procedures in place to limit the possible exposure to our staff and our clients. We have a mandatory mask policy: if you enter our office, we require you to wear a mask. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available if needed. The staff will also be wearing masks, and we will be cleaning doors, chairs and all surface areas between clients. We will only be working by appointment; we are unable to take walk-ins at this time.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

When you arrive for your appointment, you will be screened, and your temperature will be taken by staff. You will be given a pager and asked to wait in your car until your counselor is available. When we are finished with the client before you, we will clean the room and then activate the pager you were given, and you will be let into the office. I know this sounds a little extreme, but we take the safety of our clients and staff very seriously.

We can do most Medicare Part D appointments by phone. If you are in our area but not the Cape Girardeau area or if you feel more comfortable not getting out, we can schedule a phone appointment. We handle phone appointments the same as an in-person appointment: you will need to have your Medicare card and a list of your medicines available. We will enter the information into the Medicare.gov system and let you know what plans cover your medicine at the best cost for you. We will do our best to assist in any way possible.

When you are reviewing your coverage for 2021, it is also a great time to check to see if you are eligible for any of the Extra Help programs. For those who meet the income and asset guidelines, there is help to pay the Medicare Part D premiums and assist with co-pays for medicine. For a single person, the income guideline is $1,615 monthly with an asset limit of $14,610. A married couple can have an income of $2,175 and assets of $29,160. Programs are also available that can help pay the Medicare Part B premium. Please ask us about savings programs when we look at your Part D for next year.

To make an appointment for Medicare Part D or for more information, call Aging Matters at 1 (800) 392-8771.

Jackie Dover is public information director at Aging Matters.