Paradise Home Services Ribbon Cutting Event

Paradise Home Services held a ribbon cutting event on Monday, September 14, 2020. In attendance, were office staff from the Scott City and Sikeston locations, Scott City mayor, Norman Brant, along with several of the chamber of commerce and city council members. The event was to commemorate the location opening on June 6, 2020.

Paradise Home Services is a Christian based in-home care company for the elderly and disabled. The company motto is We dont do average, We do awesome! and this reflects their commitment to a higher standard of quality care to their clients. The service area covers Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, and Stoddard counties. Offering in-home, consumer directed services, Veterans Home Care, and private pay the company provides multiple resources for local communities. They are located at 2232 Main Street in Scott City and open Monday  Friday 8:00a.m.to 5:00p.m. A 24-hour answering service is available 7 days a week. You may call the office at 573-398-9196.