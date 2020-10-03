No electoral systemic fraud

Letter to the Editor

Here we go again. Adrienne Ross has treatise of 9/29/20: "Mail-in ballots: Voter fraud made easy in New York". Suddenly there are attacks on integrity of our election system after centuries of acceptance. She does mention a factual incident of her ballot from New York arriving at a former address here in Missouri after six years. Since she had not received ballots for at least three prior elections, this is obviously not a systemic problem.

Could her friend return the ballot as her? Yes, the friend could risk going to jail for one vote. How often would people take this risk? Some states mail ballot to every registered voter for years. No loser in those races has complained of fraud.

Ms. Ross adds the absurdity: "we know that even dead folks and Donald Duck have voted in past years." Question: In what state(s) is Donald Duck registered to vote? Why do people say these things with no proof?

MARTIN WALSH, Glendale, Missouri