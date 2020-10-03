Prayer 10-4-20
O Lord God, may we not let wisdom and understanding out of our sight. Amen.
Scott County seeks family histories for upcoming bookThe Scott County Bicentennial Committee is actively seeking family histories to include in an upcoming family history book to celebrate the county's 200th anniversary. Committee chair Gail Crader said in a news release that publisher Acclaim Press...
Cape Girardeau fire chief takes leave of absenceCape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, after a little more than 13 months on the job, has taken a leave of absence, according to reports. Reached Friday by the Southeast Missourian, Hollis said he will comment on the reports when it is...
No coronavirus deaths reported Friday after four noted ThursdayPausing a recent trend, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Friday, though four Cape Girardeau County deaths were blamed on the virus Thursday. New cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, though, continued their upward...
Courthouse revises COVID-19 restrictionsActivities at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate under "Phase One operational directives" beginning Monday morning, according to an administrative order issued Friday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin...
Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital3WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump will spend a few days at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S....
Off-duty officer, app help woman suffering cardiac event1Knowledge, technology and a servant's mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau. Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubin's response to a call for help through the city's Pulse...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-5-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Service award presentations n Betty Hardy -- 12 Years (2008-2020) n Dr. Dwight Johnson -- 11 Years (2009-2020) n Janice Lumsden -- 12 Years (2008-2020) n Ken Ruff -- 16 Years...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/4--205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recognition of Jeff Crites for retirement from the Fire Department. n Recognition...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/3/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Oct. 1 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape County on track to allocate all CARES Act appropriation1With three months left in the funding cycle, Cape Girardeau County appears to be on track to allocate most or all of its coronavirus relief fund by the end of the year. The County Commission on Thursday approved another $137,425 in reimbursements...
Four Cape County deaths linked to coronavirus2Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 report Thursday included four deaths, all at long-term care facilities in the county. As case counts spiked in recent weeks, officials with the countys Public Health Center have started including information in...
Cape School District works to keep non-wired students connectedIn a wired world, with widespread access to cyberspace often taken for granted, it may be a bit of a shock to realize not everybody can get to the internet. In the Cape Girardeau School District, school administrators estimate as many as 180 of...
State tracking coronavirus cases among school-aged people1As COVID-19 cases have risen in the region, officials with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are tracking cases among school-aged children and young adults. The departments website (www.dese.mo.gov) includes a searchable...
Education of a November absentee voter4Im voting by absentee ballot in November, which is a brand-new experience for me. Ever since my first vote for president in 1976, my practice largely has been the same show up at my designated polling place, exercise my constitutional duty and...
Most read 10/1/20What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau?5If you haven't seen it yet, you need to visit the Cape riverfront to take in the salvage operation taking place just east of the center of the channel. It's like a rotating, free-form fountain -- connected to a crane on a barge in the Mississippi...
Military might on a Friday night, First Friday and moreFrom 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Friday at the Kellerman Foundation's Flag House, 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau, an open house will feature not one, not two, but three speakers with local ties and military decorations. Max Lederer, publisher of the...
Three virus-related deaths, nearly 200 new cases reported4Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday, and counties are reporting dozens of new cases each day. Two of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, and one was in Scott County. Cape Girardeau County Public...
Bicentennial flag presented to Cape County officialsMissouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft, left, presents a bicentennial banner and flag to Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier and Cape...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/1/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Continue to Wear a Mask: Results from the latest Southeast Missouri COVID-19 StudyResults from the most recent Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 report issued September 20 show a continued uptick in the seven-day average positive cases in Cape Girardeau County, beginning the week of August 20 and jumping by multiple percentage...
Local News 9/30/20Work begins to illuminate Cape floodwall mural3After 12 years, lights are going up to illuminate the Mississippi River floodwall murals in downtown Cape Girardeau, thanks to long efforts by Old Town Cape and others. Danny Essner, Old Town Cape board president, said 24 light fixtures will be...
Most read 9/30/20Local politicos weigh in on Tuesday's presidential debate23Four politically active Cape Girardeau County residents, two Republican and two Democrat, were asked their immediate impressions to the first general-election debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...
Photo Gallery 9/30/20Lions Club Pancake Day 2020Hundreds of pancake meals were made and distributed to local frontline workers by the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the A.C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The annual Lions Club Pancake Day event has been...
Most read 9/29/20Central's Glass proposes longer-lasting Jefferson pool, higher price tag23Suggesting the district has reached a crossroads in more than two years of discussion, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass proposed Monday the school board consider a more expensive bricks-and-mortar building to house a...
Most read 9/29/20Coronavirus cases piling up throughout region23More than 150 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the virus were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County accounted for more than 100 new cases 45 Saturday, 21 Sunday and 40 Monday pushing the countys...
'Why not me?': Sandi Essner talks cancer treatment11Sandi Essner avoids the term cancer warrior. Im not a fighter, she said. Its not about the fight. Its about, what can I endure? What can my body endure? To say her endurance has been tested is a massive understatement. Since her...
Mask making Cape company contributes to fighting coronavirus14Rick Needham will tell you without hesitation Patriot Medical Devices, located at 1823 Rust Ave., could have located its mask production in California. Needham and his son, Tyler, who is Patriot's president, originated the company and ultimately...
